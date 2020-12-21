Q BioMed Technology Partner Mannin Research Inc. Announced as Member of Canadian National COVID-19 Consortium

The platform will be used by MRI to help understand, predict, and treat COVID-19 with molecular precision.

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed, Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO) is pleased to announce that its technology partner Mannin Research Inc. (MRI), a private Canadian biotechnology company, is a member of the Canadian national COVID Cloud consortium.

MRI is developing a host-directed approach to treating patients with COVID-19 suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). MRI is contributing to the development of the COVID-19 platform so as to provide information that will improve the effectiveness of its novel therapeutic for COVID-19 patients, code named MAN-19.

The Canadian national consortium will expand development of a software platform for genomics and health data and apply it to COVID-19 research and drug development utilizing $5.1M CAD in co-funding by Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster and aims to increase Canada's capacity to harness exponentially growing volumes of genomics and biomedical data to advance precision health. With a global death count of over 1.4 million people and record numbers of cases nationally, solutions that can help Canada respond to ongoing challenges of the pandemic are urgently needed.

The consortium is a collaboration between BioSymetrics , Centre of Genomics and Policy at McGill University , DNAstack , FACIT , Genome BC , Mannin Research , McMaster University , Microsoft Canada , Ontario Genomics , Ontario Institute for Cancer Research , Roche Canada , Sunnybrook Research Institute , and Vector Institute . It leverages past work of partners to address needs of infectious disease research with guidance from domain experts.

"We are very proud to contribute to such an important effort in Canada, as it will have an impact not only on Canadian's healthcare but on COVID-19 patients around the world, as we learn more about the disease and ways we can treat patients with it," said George N. Nikopoulos, President and CEO of Mannin Research Inc.

For more information, visit dnastack.com/solutions/covid-cloud .

About Mannin Research Inc.

Mannin Research is a research-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapeutics for vascular diseases. Mannin Research main platform is built on the expertise in activation of Angiopoietin-Tie2 signalling pathway, a major regulator of vascular endothelium with a broad range of therapeutic applications.