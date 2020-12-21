 

Rite Aid Expands No-Charge COVID-19 Testing to 400 Drive-Through Locations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020   

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is further expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing capabilities with 99 additional drive-through locations opening on Tuesday, December 22 through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing service will expand coast-to-coast, with new locations in California, Nevada, Washington, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

Like Rite Aid’s existing drive-through testing sites, the new locations will utilize simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals 13 years of age or older, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government issued identification and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. For individuals under 18 to get screened and tested, parents or legal guardians must create Baseline COVID-19 accounts using the minor’s email account, provide consent, show their government issued identification, and must accompany their children to the appointment and supervise them during the test.

Now operating 400 total testing sites across 16 states, Rite Aid has adequate capacity to test symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals 13 years and older who want to be tested. Online appointments can be made by visiting www.riteaid.com. A complete list of Rite Aid's COVID-19 testing sites can also be found at www.riteaid.com.

Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites.

BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing.

Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.

Rite Aid will continue to provide regular updates on the company's progress with COVID-19 testing.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

