 

PROS Delivers Omnichannel Connectivity for Magento Commerce Merchants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced the release of its PROS Connector for Real-Time Pricing, enabling delivery of real-time, optimized prices to Magento Commerce stores. Now, Magento Commerce merchants can easily connect their Magento Commerce stores to award-winning PROS pricing solutions to power an omnichannel buying experience for their customers, delivering market relevant and personalized pricing across all go to market channels.

B2B companies face two key challenges in pricing – determining the right price and determining that price quickly. Lagging, outdated pricing is the number one reason purchasing professionals switch vendors.1 Pre-eCommerce, back-office systems are not designed to handle the scale of today’s digital buyers and relying on these systems for market-relevant, consistent, rational pricing across channels leads to poor customer experiences and eCommerce performance. PROS pricing solutions leverage scalability of the cloud, business user defined rules, and advanced artificial intelligence – backed by more than three decades of AI expertise – to enable businesses to optimize prices, quickly, across any channel, whether it is eCommerce, direct or partner.

“In today’s market environment, buyers want fast, personalized, and consistent digital purchasing experiences, and have little patience for merchants that are unable to deliver them,” said PROS Solution Strategy Director Valerie Howard. “With PROS real-time pricing, merchants can power a connected, omnichannel buying experience by delivering prices that are consistent, rational and personalized to their customers, winning deals and protecting profitability.”

The PROS Connector for Real-Time Pricing for Magento Commerce gives merchants a competitive, real-time pricing advantage by providing:

  • Sub-second price delivery, allowing for retrieval of pre-negotiated and pre-calculated customer-specific prices
  • Real-time price calculation and optimization, allowing for real-time evaluation of best-fit pricing in context of customer profile and market conditions
  • High-performance scalability that maintains fast response times, even in periods of peak demand

Learn more about how PROS powers eCommerce in today’s digital era.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 What B2B Buyers Want: A Survey of 1053 Purchasing Professionals. (2019, June). Retrieved November 09, 2020, from https://resources.pros.com/white-papers/what-b2b-buyers-want

Pros Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PROS Delivers Omnichannel Connectivity for Magento Commerce Merchants PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced the release of its PROS Connector for Real-Time Pricing, enabling delivery of real-time, optimized prices to Magento Commerce stores. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint and Shows Strong Durability Across Two Global Phase ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity