Sabra Health Care REIT Appoints Ann Kono to Board of Directors

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced the appointment of Ann Kono to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Kono currently serves as the chief executive officer of Leda Advisory Group, a management consulting firm she founded in January 2019 that partners with startup companies to advise on growth and scale. Prior to founding Leda, Ms. Kono spent 11 years at Ares Management Corporation, where she held the position of Chief Information and Risk Officer, and oversaw Operational, Investment and Enterprise Risks. Ms. Kono also serves on the board of directors of Stable Road Acquisition Company, a position she has held since 2019.

Ms. Kono has over 20 years of experience in the finance industry focused on operational scale and digital transformation. She also serves as the diversity and inclusion committee chair for CFA Society of Los Angeles. Ms. Kono regularly speaks on industry panels on topics including early stage growth, technology innovation and female leadership.