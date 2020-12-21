Amazfit Bip U Series and Amazfit Smart Scale Available Just in Time for the Holidays
Amazfit has released its latest addition to the Amazfit Bip series of smartwatches, the Amazfit Bip U ($59.99) and Amazfit Bip U Pro ($69.99), and expanded its smart technology offering with the Amazfit Smart Scale ($49.99). All three products were designed to embody Amazfit’s commitment to connect health with technology--making life easier, more efficient and fun. For a limited time, U.S. customers can purchase these products on sale for holiday gifting at us.amazfit.com and Amazon.
Amazfit Bip U Series – Dynamic features for an active lifestyle
These lightweight and attractive smartwatches are designed to deliver the very latest in health and fitness tracking at an affordable price. The Amazfit Bip U Series is packed with technology that will keep you in touch with your activity level, give you the must-have details about your health metrics and can be customized to your personal style.
- Design and Display – An upgraded color 1.43” HD display delivers clear images and is your portal to an incredible array of features including more than 50 watch faces[1] to match your style. With 2.5D glass, anti-fingerprint coating and 320x302 pixel resolution, all your messages and notifications are easy to read. Weighing just 31g, this smartwatch is designed for all-day comfort. When the Amazfit Bip U Series is fully charged it can provide up to nine days[2] of health and fitness tracking.
- Fitness Tracking – The Amazfit Bip U Series provides all the exercise data you need on your wrist. Choose from more than 60 professional sports modes[3] including running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, kickboxing and more. During workouts the Amazfit Bip U Pro has a high-precision built-in GPS[4], while the Amazfit Bip U can connect to your phone’s GPS for positional tracking. Both also feature 5 ATM Water-Resistance[5].
- Health Metrics and Monitoring[6] – All-around health and fitness tracking includes blood-oxygen level measurement, along with heart rate, sleep quality and stress level monitoring. The Amazfit Bip U Series can even help track menstrual cycles and ovulation to provide useful reminders and information.
- Lifestyle Companion – The Amazfit Bip U Series can sync with your smartphone for notifications, including text messages, emails and popular apps. It also gives you a wealth of helpful information right on your wrist, including alarms, weather forecasts, a Bluetooth music controller for your phone, a remote control for your camera and more.
- Amazon Alexa[7] – The Amazfit Bip U Pro supports Amazon Alexa--ask questions, get translations, set alarms and timers, check the weather and control your smart home devices at the lift of your wrist.
Amazfit Smart Scale – Comprehensive health data at your feet
