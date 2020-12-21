Amazfit Bip U Series and Amazfit Smart Scale Available Just in Time for the Holidays

Amazfit has released its latest addition to the Amazfit Bip series of smartwatches, the Amazfit Bip U ($59.99) and Amazfit Bip U Pro ($69.99), and expanded its smart technology offering with the Amazfit Smart Scale ($49.99). All three products were designed to embody Amazfit’s commitment to connect health with technology--making life easier, more efficient and fun. For a limited time, U.S. customers can purchase these products on sale for holiday gifting at us.amazfit.com and Amazon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005123/en/