 

NAACP and Experian Pilot Program Helps 21 Homeowners at Risk of Losing Homes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

Facing the risk of losing their homes due to COVID-19-related hardship, 21 Atlanta-area families will now be able to spend the holidays in their homes thanks to a pilot program by the NAACP Empowerment Programs and Experian. The Home Preservation Grant is providing mortgage relief up to $10,000 per recipient.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005170/en/

The grant is the result of Experian’s partnership with NAACP, and is part of Experian’s United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to empower and protect vulnerable consumers to improve their financial health through education and action.

"Homeownership is one of the most important ways Black families achieve economic stability and wealth. This opportunity allowed us to help several families by providing some financial relief to those unable to maintain their monthly mortgage payments due to COVID-19. While we recognize the financial need is great for so many families struggling during this unprecedented pandemic, we are grateful to provide this assistance. The NAACP remains committed to lifting up those in need and building bridges to economic stability," said Dawn Chase, NAACP senior program manager of Inclusive Economy.

“Buying a home is one of life’s milestones. Knowing the pandemic has created so much instability in many different aspects of our lives, we are proud Experian can provide tools and resources through initiatives like the Home Preservation Grant to bring about peace of mind. It is an honor to partner with the NAACP on this pilot program,” said Experian North America CEO Craig Boundy.

Grant recipients represent a cross-section of the Atlanta area, including Christopher Heard, who serves in the Army National Guard Reserve and works in the airline industry. After Heard’s employer cut his hours, he found it difficult to meet his mortgage payments on time.

“We basically lost about 25-30% of our salaries across the board. COVID-19 was an unexpected curveball for everyone. This grant helps put me back on track, so I am grateful. I’d like to send a sincere thank you to the NAACP and Experian for their help,” Heard said.

Heard joins another recipient of The Home Preservation Grant, and community activist, Grammy Award-winning artist and native Atlantan Lecrae in sharing the impact the grants will have on their lives and communities in this video.

Investing in communities is a key pillar of Experian North America’s Corporate Responsibility program. Initiatives like United for Financial Health are one example of how the company is committed to investing time, resources and partnerships to create a better tomorrow by helping millions gain access to essential everyday services, facilitating inclusion and diversity, and managing Experian North America’s environmental footprint responsibly.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NAACP and Experian Pilot Program Helps 21 Homeowners at Risk of Losing Homes Facing the risk of losing their homes due to COVID-19-related hardship, 21 Atlanta-area families will now be able to spend the holidays in their homes thanks to a pilot program by the NAACP Empowerment Programs and Experian. The Home Preservation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint and Shows Strong Durability Across Two Global Phase ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity