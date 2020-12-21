NAACP and Experian Pilot Program Helps 21 Homeowners at Risk of Losing Homes

Facing the risk of losing their homes due to COVID-19-related hardship, 21 Atlanta-area families will now be able to spend the holidays in their homes thanks to a pilot program by the NAACP Empowerment Programs and Experian. The Home Preservation Grant is providing mortgage relief up to $10,000 per recipient.

The grant is the result of Experian’s partnership with NAACP, and is part of Experian’s United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to empower and protect vulnerable consumers to improve their financial health through education and action.

"Homeownership is one of the most important ways Black families achieve economic stability and wealth. This opportunity allowed us to help several families by providing some financial relief to those unable to maintain their monthly mortgage payments due to COVID-19. While we recognize the financial need is great for so many families struggling during this unprecedented pandemic, we are grateful to provide this assistance. The NAACP remains committed to lifting up those in need and building bridges to economic stability," said Dawn Chase, NAACP senior program manager of Inclusive Economy.

“Buying a home is one of life’s milestones. Knowing the pandemic has created so much instability in many different aspects of our lives, we are proud Experian can provide tools and resources through initiatives like the Home Preservation Grant to bring about peace of mind. It is an honor to partner with the NAACP on this pilot program,” said Experian North America CEO Craig Boundy.

Grant recipients represent a cross-section of the Atlanta area, including Christopher Heard, who serves in the Army National Guard Reserve and works in the airline industry. After Heard’s employer cut his hours, he found it difficult to meet his mortgage payments on time.

“We basically lost about 25-30% of our salaries across the board. COVID-19 was an unexpected curveball for everyone. This grant helps put me back on track, so I am grateful. I’d like to send a sincere thank you to the NAACP and Experian for their help,” Heard said.

Heard joins another recipient of The Home Preservation Grant, and community activist, Grammy Award-winning artist and native Atlantan Lecrae in sharing the impact the grants will have on their lives and communities in this video.

Investing in communities is a key pillar of Experian North America’s Corporate Responsibility program. Initiatives like United for Financial Health are one example of how the company is committed to investing time, resources and partnerships to create a better tomorrow by helping millions gain access to essential everyday services, facilitating inclusion and diversity, and managing Experian North America’s environmental footprint responsibly.