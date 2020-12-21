 

ZoomInfo Awarded Three Honors for 2020 Company Culture Excellence by Comparably

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced it has won three more Comparably Awards for company culture excellence in 2020.

In considering 60,000 companies for its Best Places to Work Awards, Comparably placed ZoomInfo at No. 15 on its large companies list for Best Company Culture. The outlet also ranked ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck in the top-20 on its list of Best CEOs at large companies. Additionally, ZoomInfo was included on the large companies list of the Best Companies for Women.

“I am immensely proud that our company has been recognized as one of the best places to work and one that places a high priority on diversity and inclusion,” said Schuck. “At ZoomInfo, we are building a unique workplace culture that engages, challenges, and rewards our team, and we all are excited about where we’re headed as a company. Our team members continue to better both themselves and our company despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020.”

Earlier this year, Comparably named ZoomInfo to its 2020 lists of large companies for Happiest Employees, Best Compensation, and Best Perks & Benefits.

A workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, Comparably evaluates companies based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (Dec. 1, 2019 – Dec. 1, 2020).

“The attributes that define excellent workplaces and leaders have not changed this year,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “The best CEOs and companies invest just as much in the growth of the business as they do in their employees. ZoomInfo's multiple award wins this year are a testament to Henry Schuck's strong mission-driven leadership, and the company's commitment to transparency and diversity.”

To view the complete list of Comparably Award winners, please visit www.comparably.com/awards. To learn more about career opportunities at ZoomInfo, please visit www.zoominfo.com/about/careers.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

