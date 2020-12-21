 

Teradata Appoints Todd Cione as Chief Revenue Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020   

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced the appointment of Todd Cione as Chief Revenue Officer, effective January 4, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005228/en/

Todd Cione, Teradata CRO (Photo: Business Wire)

Cione brings to Teradata more than 25 years of experience in global sales, marketing, channel and operations at large multi-national technology organizations, including most recently at Apple, and previously with Oracle, Rackspace and Microsoft. He is a results-oriented executive with a proven track record of delivering predictable and profitable growth, and has successfully led organizations through cloud-based transformations. Cione will report to Steve McMillan, President and CEO of Teradata.

“I am pleased to welcome Todd to the Teradata team and look forward to working closely with him as we advance our go-to-market initiatives and deliver consistent, profitable revenue growth,” said McMillan. “We have been successfully executing on our cloud-first strategy, which has deeply resonated with our customers globally. We are confident that Todd’s experience and diverse skill set will be invaluable in helping customers unlock value from their data.”

“I am excited about joining Teradata and helping to accelerate its cloud-first momentum. I deeply share Teradata’s customer-centric purpose and look forward to delivering exceptional customer experiences with our cloud-based data analytics platform,” said Cione. “Working closely with Steve and the rest of the Company’s talented team, we will continue to help our customers harness the power of data and provide sustainable value for our shareholders. I look forward to hitting the ground running to drive sales strategies that strengthen our market position and continue to drive top-line growth.”

About Todd Cione

Cione most recently served as Head of U.S. Enterprise Accounts at Apple Inc., a role he held since 2017, where he was responsible for overseeing large enterprise customers and was a key contributor to driving customer success. Previously, he was SVP of Oracle’s Digital, North America Applications, and also served as Chief Revenue Officer of Rackspace. Additionally, Cione spent 15 years at Microsoft, where he held roles of increasing responsibility in the U.S. and Asia, including General Manager, Asia Pacific Region Marketing & Operations, a market with over $4 billion in revenue, and General Manager and Managing Director, Asia Pacific Region Enterprise & Services Sales. During his tenure at Microsoft, Cione was an integral contributor to the Company’s transition to the cloud and helped launch Azure and Office 365 in U.S. and Asian markets.

Cione has a BA in English and Business from Baylor University with continuing executive education at INSEAD’s Asian International Executive Program and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Gallup Leadership Development Program.

About Teradata

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a hybrid multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. We help businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset. See how at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

Disclaimer

