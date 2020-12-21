Apple Hospitality REIT Enhances Corporate Responsibility Disclosures
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that it has published enhanced disclosures related to the Company’s ongoing commitment to the environment, social responsibility and corporate governance.
“Apple Hospitality has always worked to uphold high environmental, social and governance standards, and we are pleased to provide additional detail regarding our ongoing efforts in these areas,” commented Justin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality. “We are committed to minimizing the environmental impact of our Company and the hotels that we own and are dedicated to making a positive impact throughout our Company, the hotel industry, our local communities and the many communities our hotels serve. We remain committed to racial and gender equality and the goal of a world free of all forms of discrimination. Together with our brand affiliates, the management teams at our hotels and other industry colleagues, we are focused on advancing sustainability initiatives that effectively balance environmental stewardship with our business goals, improving our communities through thoughtful outreach programs, and promoting diversity and inclusion. These initiatives have always been incredibly important to us, and we will to continue to enhance our programs and related disclosures.”
Apple Hospitality’s enhanced disclosures are intended to provide stakeholders with a better understanding of the Company’s policies, programs, procedures and initiatives related to environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance and are available within the Corporate Responsibility section of the Company's website at applehospitalityreit.com/corporate-responsibility. The Company anticipates it will continue to enhance disclosures related to these issues over time.
