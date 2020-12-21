 

Exicure Announces Issuance of Two New U.S. Patents and A New Patent Allowance Covering Cavrotolimod Through 2034

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) constructs, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued two new patents, No.10,792,251 (the ‘251 patent) and No. 10,837,018 (the ‘018 patent), and allowed U.S. patent application 14/907,430 (the ‘430 application), further strengthening the Company’s intellectual property position and coverage for the Company’s therapeutic product candidate, cavrotolimod.

The ‘018 patent and the ‘430 application, both titled, “Spherical Nucleic Acid-based Constructs as Immunostimulatory Agents for Prophylactic and Therapeutic Use,” covers nanoparticles with a corona of CpG oligonucleotides and their methods for treating cancer.

The ‘251 patent, jointly owned by the Company and Northwestern University, titled, “Liposomal Particles, Methods of Making Same and Uses Thereof,” is directed to liposomal nanoparticles with toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist oligonucleotides and methods for treating cancer.

“The two issued patents and the soon-to-be-issued patent demonstrate our commitment to developing cavrotolimod, which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the potential treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma,” said David Giljohann, Chief Executive Officer of Exicure. “We are pleased with cavrotolimod’s development to date and excited about its potential to address unmet need for patients living with these rare forms of skin cancers.”

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN an SNA–based therapeutic candidate, for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Exicure's drug candidate AST-008 is currently in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is in Chicago, IL and has an office in Cambridge, MA.

