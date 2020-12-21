 

Verizon Business Teams with Deloitte to Expand 5G and Mobile Edge Computing Applications

What you need to know:

  • Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
  • The first deployment will be a smart factory solution that identifies and predicts quality defects on the assembly line. The solution will automatically alert plant engineering and management in near real-time through the use of computer vision and sensor based detection utilizing mobile edge compute, SD-WAN and VNS.

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business is teaming with Deloitte to co-innovate 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions that can transform manufacturing and retail, and ultimately expand to other sectors. The companies plan to create transformational solutions to serve client-specific needs using Deloitte’s industry and solution engineering expertise combined with Verizon’s advanced mobile and private enterprise wireless networks, 5G Edge MEC platform, IoT, Software Defined-Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), and VNS Application Edge capabilities.

Verizon and Deloitte are collaborating on innovative solutions to transform manufacturers into “real-time enterprises” with real-time intelligence and business agility by integrating next-gen technologies including 5G, MEC, computer vision and AI with cloud and advanced networking. The companies are co-developing a smart factory solution at Verizon’s Customer Technology Center in Richardson, TX that will utilize computer vision and sensor-based detection coupled with MEC to identify and predict quality defects on the assembly line and automatically alert plant engineering and management in near real-time.

The companies will also introduce an integrated network and application edge compute environment for next generation application functionality and performance that reduces the need for manual quality inspection, avoids lost productivity, reduces production waste, and ultimately lowers the cost of raw materials and improves plant efficiency. The combination of SD-WAN and VNS Application Edge will bring together software defined controls, application awareness, and application lifecycle management to deliver on-demand network transformation and edge application deployment and management.

Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

