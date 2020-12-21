LPL Financial, Professional Wealth Advisors Welcome Financial Advisor Bryan Schneider

Schneider joins the group of existing advisors at Professional Wealth Advisors (PWA), an LPL wealth management team based in Downers Grove, Ill. He brings over two decades of experience to the team, having launched his career supporting the back office of a trust company and working his way up to his role as a partner wealth advisor managing assets for approximately 400 households*. Schneider prides himself in helping his clients pursue their financial goals through personalized plans and strategies.

He chose to partner with LPL Financial and Professional Wealth Advisors as a way to elevate his practice and provide more comprehensive wealth management. “I wanted to go somewhere where I had more freedom and autonomy. At LPL, I’m able to provide estate and financial planning, as well as asset management, and I have access to a wide range of products and services that can be customized for my clients’ needs,” Schneider said. “Coming from an established platform, it was important that I receive the support and affiliation of a strong and reputable partner such as LPL. The level of innovative technology has transformed how we open new accounts and how I manage my book of business.”

With an additional layer of support from Professional Wealth Advisors, Schneider is able to focus on his clients by having the in-house operations and client service staff to help with most of the business aspects. He also appreciates that he can work side-by-side with other like-minded advisors within the group to share ideas and best practices.

“Our team is growing quickly with experienced, dedicated financial professionals. We are lucky to partner with an advisor of Bryan’s caliber and we value his contributions to clients,” said Josh Gerry, managing partner at Professional Wealth Advisors. “The goal of our firm is to be a family office for every one of our clients and work to fulfill our promises to each of them. Bryan fits perfectly with our culture and firm goals. On behalf of the entire PWA team and my partners, Steve and Pete, we extend a warm welcome to Bryan.”