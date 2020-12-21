E Split Corp. Class A and Preferred Distributions
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Split Corp. (TSX: ENS and ENS.PR.A) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that a distribution for December 2020 will be payable to Class A
shareholders as follows:
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Distribution Per
Equity Share
|December 31, 2020
|January 15, 2021
|$0.13
The Fund also announces the fourth quarter distribution of 2020 will be payable to preferred shareholders as follows:
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Distribution Per
Preferred Share
|December 31, 2020
|January 15, 2021
|$0.13125
The equity and preferred shares both trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the respective symbols ENS and ENS.PR.A.
For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.
