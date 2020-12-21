E Split Corp. Class A and Preferred Distributions

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Split Corp. (TSX: ENS and ENS.PR.A) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that a distribution for December 2020 will be payable to Class A shareholders as follows:







Record Date



Payable Date Distribution Per

Equity Share December 31, 2020 January 15, 2021 $0.13



The Fund also announces the fourth quarter distribution of 2020 will be payable to preferred shareholders as follows:



