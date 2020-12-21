 

Behind the Wheel Cargo of hope for Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 15:00  |  14   |   |   


The IVECO Solidarity cargo initiative, now in its fifth year, served up another helping of Christmas cheer, with the additional help of Brazilian celebrity chef Batista. Watch this Christmas episode at: cnhindustrial.com/Christmas

London, December 21, 2020

After a turbulent year, IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), has delivered some welcome Christmas cheer to those in need through its annual Solidarity Cargo project. This year was made really special as IVECO’s truck drivers teamed up with famous Brazilian chef Batista, to lead a convoy bringing 1,200 food parcels to three towns in Bahia state, in northeastern Brazil: Floresta Azul, Serra Grande and Taboquinha.

The towns, located around 400 kilometers from Bahia’s state capital of Salvador, and totaling some 6,000 inhabitants, were selected due to their high rate of food insecurity and low Human Development Index (HDI). The tool, developed by the United Nations, measures levels of social and economic development.

The convoy set off from the IVECO manufacturing facility in Sete Lagoas, to the south of Bahia, and distributed food parcels, door to door, to needy families in the region. Chef Batista, along with Polacão and Cris Rosa, creator of the “Oficina Gourmet” cooking workshop, a social project in the region, also prepared a special recipe. They did so using the ingredients from the donated food parcel and local produce to make “Jabá com Jerimum” (meat with pumpkin). These parcels will enable local families to cook a unique Christmas dinner. All served with a sprinkling of solidarity and hope.

CNH Industrial and IVECO are proud to support local communities in greatest need, especially at such a special time of year.

Watch the episode at: cnhindustrial.com/Christmas

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall    
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial              
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338                       
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments


CNH Industrial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Behind the Wheel Cargo of hope for Brazil The IVECO Solidarity cargo initiative, now in its fifth year, served up another helping of Christmas cheer, with the additional help of Brazilian celebrity chef Batista. Watch this Christmas episode at: cnhindustrial.com/Christmas London, December …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
The CNH Industrial Foundation partners with Feeding America to help communities in need
17.12.20
Becoming a carbon-neutral company: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com
16.12.20
CNH Industrial announces the early repayment of GBP 600,000,000 commercial paper under the Joint HM Treasury and Bank of England’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF)
14.12.20
Case IH and New Holland Agriculture win nine ASABE 2021 Innovation Awards
11.12.20
CNH Industrial supports a new study by the Telethon Foundation
10.12.20
Behind the Wheel: Fighting fires in Argentina
09.12.20
CNH Industrial recognized with prestigious ‘A’ score for climate change by CDP
07.12.20
CNH Industrial wins Brazilian innovation award
04.12.20
TechPro²: the project is growing and becoming ever more sustainable
02.12.20
FPT Industrial and Slow Food support sustainable food production communities

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.20
4
CNH Industrial - Lounge