 

Progress and Ingram Micro Strengthen Alliance to Bring IT Management to Iberia

Partners and Resellers in Iberia Now Have Full Availability of Progress MOVEit and WhatsUp Gold IT Management Solutions through Ingram Micro

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, has again expanded its partnership agreement with Ingram Micro, one of the largest technology solution enablers, into the Iberian Peninsula, including Spain and Portugal. Last year, Ingram grew its partnership with Progress into the UK and the Middle East. Channel partners and resellers in Iberia now have increased access to Progress MOVEit and Progress WS_FTP for secure file transfer as well as Progress WhatsUp Gold for network monitoring through Ingram Micro.

“Ingram Micro delivers a broad and deep spectrum of technology and services to businesses around the world,” said Gary Quinn, SVP, Worldwide Sales Core Products, Progress. “Our partnership continues to grow because together we enable customers to operate more efficiently and effectively--something that all businesses are looking to do.”

The Progress portfolio, now offered through Ingram Micro, includes:

  • MOVEit is used by thousands of organizations worldwide to provide security, compliance, traceability and control over business critical-file transfer activities. Its secure data transfer capabilities, available on-premise or in the cloud, allows enterprise customers to securely transfer critical business information between users, locations and partners in compliance with data security regulations such as HIPAA, PCI DSS and the EU’s GDPR.

  • WhatsUp Gold is a unified, powerful and easy-to-use network monitoring solution that helps IT staff proactively find and fix problems fast while providing outstanding value in both time and cost savings. Customers have an at-a-glance dashboard and an interactive map for visibility into the status and performance of networks, servers, storage devices and applications across on-premises and cloud with a single network interface.

  • WS_FTP Server software provides the unique business-grade features required to assure reliable and secure transfer of critical data. WS_FTP Server software delivers flexibility to create a more efficient and customized file transfer process for specific organizational needs.

“Progress’ acquisition of Ipswitch only enhances the value of these solutions to the market,” said Robert Ballart, Senior Business Manager Value Division, Ingram Micro. “As part of a larger portfolio and with the added scale and resources available within Progress, we’re confident that our relationship will not only continue to be fruitful but will deliver increased benefit for our customers.”

