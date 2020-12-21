Progress and Ingram Micro Strengthen Alliance to Bring IT Management to Iberia

Partners and Resellers in Iberia Now Have Full Availability of Progress MOVEit and WhatsUp Gold IT Management Solutions through Ingram Micro

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, has again expanded its partnership agreement with Ingram Micro, one of the largest technology solution enablers, into the Iberian Peninsula, including Spain and Portugal. Last year, Ingram grew its partnership with Progress into the UK and the Middle East. Channel partners and resellers in Iberia now have increased access to Progress MOVEit and Progress WS_FTP for secure file transfer as well as Progress WhatsUp Gold for network monitoring through Ingram Micro.