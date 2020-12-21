 

Huntington Ingalls Industries Delivers REMUS 100 UUVs to the German Navy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that it delivered new REMUS 100 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) to the German Navy. The vehicles will be used to expand the German Navy’s current fleet of REMUS 100 UUVs used for mine countermeasure (MCM) operations.

The new REMUS 100 UUVs have advanced core electronics and endurance of up to 12 hours. Built on the REMUS Technology Platform, the vehicles are open architecture and have enhanced modularity.

“We value our ongoing partnership with the German Navy and are proud to help enhance their national security capabilities,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of Technical Solutions’ Unmanned Systems business group. “Their new REMUS 100s will provide the latest technology to assist them in conducting their MCM operations.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/remus-german-navy.

The German Navy previously acquired legacy REMUS 100 UUVs after extensive trials by the Federal Office of Defense Technology & Procurement. For the past seven years, the German Navy has been using these successfully for area search, debris field mapping, and topographic ocean floor mapping in water down to 100 meters. The UUVs are outfitted with side scan sonar, using sound to create images of the ocean floor and increasing search efficiency in low visibility areas.

HII collaborated with J. Bornhöft Industriegeräte GmbH, exclusive provider of HII's REMUS to Germany-based customers, to deliver this technology to the German Navy. Germany is one of 12 NATO member countries, including the United States, which use REMUS UUVs.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans); our ability to estimate our future contract costs and perform our contracts effectively; changes in procurement processes and government regulations and our ability to comply with such requirements; our ability to deliver our products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within our markets; natural and environmental disasters and political instability; our ability to execute our strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures and strategic acquisitions; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding our pension and retiree health care costs; security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions; and other risk factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we may make. This release also contains non-GAAP financial measures and includes a GAAP reconciliation of these financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures.

