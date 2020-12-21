Huntington Ingalls Industries Delivers REMUS 100 UUVs to the German Navy

The new REMUS 100 UUVs have advanced core electronics and endurance of up to 12 hours. Built on the REMUS Technology Platform, the vehicles are open architecture and have enhanced modularity.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that it delivered new REMUS 100 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) to the German Navy. The vehicles will be used to expand the German Navy’s current fleet of REMUS 100 UUVs used for mine countermeasure (MCM) operations.

“We value our ongoing partnership with the German Navy and are proud to help enhance their national security capabilities,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of Technical Solutions’ Unmanned Systems business group. “Their new REMUS 100s will provide the latest technology to assist them in conducting their MCM operations.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/remus-german-navy.

The German Navy previously acquired legacy REMUS 100 UUVs after extensive trials by the Federal Office of Defense Technology & Procurement. For the past seven years, the German Navy has been using these successfully for area search, debris field mapping, and topographic ocean floor mapping in water down to 100 meters. The UUVs are outfitted with side scan sonar, using sound to create images of the ocean floor and increasing search efficiency in low visibility areas.

HII collaborated with J. Bornhöft Industriegeräte GmbH, exclusive provider of HII's REMUS to Germany-based customers, to deliver this technology to the German Navy. Germany is one of 12 NATO member countries, including the United States, which use REMUS UUVs.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

