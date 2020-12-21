 

Consolidated Communications to Present at Citi’s 2021 Global TMT West Conference

MATTOON, Ill., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced that Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. ET. Consolidated will also host one-to-one meetings at the conference.

A live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com/.

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Contact:                                                   
Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications
Phone: 507-386-3765
jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com 

 




