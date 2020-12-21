 

Blockchain Foundry Announces Phase 2 Blockchain Development Agreement with GDPR Compliance Solution Provider

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, has entered into the second phase of a blockchain development agreement (the “Agreement”) with a client (the “Client”) in the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) compliance space. This phase of the Agreement is valued at approximately $60,000 and will last for approximately seven weeks. The prior, initial phase of the Agreement was valued at approximately $50,000 and has now been completed. For more information on the initial engagement please refer to the Company’s press release dated October 5, 2020.

GDPR is a regulation in EU law concerning data protection and privacy. The market for GDPR compliance services in Europe is estimated to be worth approximately US$1.2 billion by 20231.

Pursuant to the Agreement, BCF will work with the Client to complete the MVP of its GDPR compliance solution. The Client expects to undertake more product development beyond the MVP phase and BCF will have the opportunity to establish itself as the preferred vendor for future development initiatives.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.        

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Chris Marsh
President
cmarsh@blockchainfoundry.co
(647) 330-4572

Forward-Looking Information

Certain portions of this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is also referred to as “forward-looking statements”, which may not be based on historical fact. Wherever possible, words such as “will”, “plans,” “expects,” “targets,” “continues”, “estimates,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “would” or might, and the negative of such expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of the times at, or by which, such events, performance or results will be achieved, if achieved at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, as they reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by BCF are inherently subject to significant business, economic, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Many factors could cause BCF’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

______________________________

1 https://www.statista.com/statistics/1005111/estimated-value-of-gdpr-se ...  


Blockchain Foundry Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blockchain Foundry Announces Phase 2 Blockchain Development Agreement with GDPR Compliance Solution Provider TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, has entered into the second phase of a blockchain development agreement (the “Agreement”) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Blockchain Foundry Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
30.11.20
Blockchain Foundry Draws Down on Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.07.20
3
Blockchain Foundry