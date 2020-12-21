Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 14 December to 18 December 2020:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|8,320
|147.63
|1,228,268
|
14 December 2020
15 December 2020
16 December 2020
17 December 2020
18 December 2020
|
200
200
400
400
600
|
180.00
190.50
184.86
179.60
172.50
|
36,000
38,100
73,944
71,840
103,500
|Accumulated under the programme
|10,120
|1,551,652
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 14 December – 18 December 2020 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 10,120 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.130% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments
- MTHH Company Announcement 22 - Share buy-back programme transactions
- Appendix - Overview of transactions (14 December 2020 - 18 December 2020)
