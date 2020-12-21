 

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 14 December to 18 December 2020:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 8,320 147.63 1,228,268
14 December 2020
15 December 2020
16 December 2020
17 December 2020
18 December 2020 		200
200
400
400
600 		180.00
190.50
184.86
179.60
172.50 		36,000
38,100
73,944
71,840
103,500
Accumulated under the programme 10,120   1,551,652

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 14 December – 18 December 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 10,120 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.130% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

