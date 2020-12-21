 

HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share

Transaction Expands Gainwell’s Capabilities as an Analytics-Driven Healthcare Technology Provider

            Cotiviti to Subsequently Acquire Certain Business Lines, Expanding Health Plan Solutions

            All-Cash Transaction Values HMS at Approximately $3.4 Billion

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS (Nasdaq: HMSY) (“HMS”), an industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions provider helping organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes, and Veritas Capital (“Veritas”)-backed Gainwell Technologies (“Gainwell”), a leading provider of solutions that are vital to the administration and operations of health and human services programs, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Gainwell will acquire HMS. Under the terms of the agreement, HMS shareholders will receive $37.00 in cash per share. The per share purchase price represents a 52% premium to HMS’ unaffected share price as of October 2, 2020, the last trading day prior to when reports of a possible transaction were published, and a 17% premium over the 30-day volume-weighted average price per share of HMS’ common stock through the close of trading on December 18, 2020, the last trading day before the announcement of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Veritas will look to optimize the HMS solution set across Gainwell and Veritas-backed Cotiviti, Inc. (“Cotiviti”), a leading provider of data-driven healthcare solutions. Gainwell will acquire the HMS capabilities focused on the Medicaid market, including solutions delivered to states and managed care organizations, and Cotiviti will acquire the HMS capabilities focused on the commercial, Medicare, and federal markets. The addition of the HMS business lines will further expand Gainwell’s and Cotiviti’s capabilities with unique, data-driven technology and service solutions expected to drive greater impact in the healthcare market. Clients will be offered a broad range of complementary, scalable and flexible solutions that improve outcomes and quality as well as reduce waste and inefficiencies through technological innovation, service excellence and unparalleled industry expertise.

