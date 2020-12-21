China Matters Documents Speed and Innovation of China's Express Delivery (VIDEO)

Beijing (ots) - In November of each year, China hosts the world's biggest sales

bonanza as the country's Singles Day shopping festival sets off a frenzy of

online shopping on 11th. And millions of parcel orders are delivered to Chinese

consumers. But for China's express delivery companies, this is the ultimate test

in the whole year.



According to the Post Bureau of China statistics, from November 1 to 11th this

year, domestic postal and express companies handled 3.965 billion parcels. Among

them, 675 million were processed on November 11th, and that number increased by

26.16% year-on-year. And it doesn't stop there. The speed of China's express

delivery services is pushing the limits. Consumers can now even receive their

orders within a day. So, what makes it so fast?







regional sorting centers across the country means they have the manpower to make

speedy deliveries. At its Hangzhou Sorting Centre, for example, it can handle

five million parcels per day. And this is the key to their speed.



But speed is not enough. China's express companies are also continuing to

innovate. In Hangzhou's Tonglu County - the birthplace of China's express

delivery - another well-known company, Yunda Express, is using drones to make

deliveries but they are reaching rural consumers some of whom live in remote

mountainous regions.



Their drones are being powered by 5G technology and guided by GPS and Beidou

navigation systems. It also has an image recognition system which means the

drone can accurately at its destination without delay.



Our British reporter Josh went to Hangzhou to investigate the whole process of

China's express delivery services and the industry's the latest innovation. The

video was filmed and produced by China Matters.



