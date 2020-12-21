- Smart hospitals market is expected to grow at promising pace and touch value of around US$ 221.3 Bn by 2030 end. Growing adoption of digitalization and rising cases of infectious diseases are predicted to fuel market expansion in forthcoming years

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart hospitals refer to technically and digitally advanced hospitals that redesign, optimize, or create clinical procedures with superior digital infrastructure facilities. Smart hospitals are digitally connected hospitals with an ability to offer valuable services, operational efficiency, and high quality care to patients. Thus, growing adoption of advanced technologies is healthcare sector is expected to boost the expansion of the global smart hospitals market in the upcoming years.

According to analysts at TMR, the global smart hospitals market is estimated to expand at prodigious pace during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. One of the key factors attributed to this expansion is increased research and development activities by market stakeholders to develop humanoid robots.

Key Findings of Smart Hospitals Market Report

The global smart hospitals market is likely to grow at promising CAGR and account for around US$ 221.3 Bn by 2030 end.

by 2030 end. In 2019, total valuation of this market was approximately US$ 22.43 Bn .

. In terms of applications, the electronic health records & clinical workflow was leading market segment in 2019.

Based on connectivity, wireless was prominent market segment in 2019.

North America was dominant region in smart hospitals market during 2019.

