 

Rising Cases of Coronavirus Drive Stupendous Sales Opportunities in Smart Hospitals Market TMR

- Smart hospitals market is expected to grow at promising pace and touch value of around US$ 221.3 Bn by 2030 end. Growing adoption of digitalization and rising cases of infectious diseases are predicted to fuel market expansion in forthcoming years

- North America is expected to maintain dominant position in smart hospitals market

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart hospitals refer to technically and digitally advanced hospitals that redesign, optimize, or create clinical procedures with superior digital infrastructure facilities. Smart hospitals are digitally connected hospitals with an ability to offer valuable services, operational efficiency, and high quality care to patients. Thus, growing adoption of advanced technologies is healthcare sector is expected to boost the expansion of the global smart hospitals market in the upcoming years.

Transparency Market Research Logo

According to analysts at TMR, the global smart hospitals market is estimated to expand at prodigious pace during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. One of the key factors attributed to this expansion is increased research and development activities by market stakeholders to develop humanoid robots.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Smart Hospitals Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Findings of Smart Hospitals Market Report

  • The global smart hospitals market is likely to grow at promising CAGR and account for around US$ 221.3 Bn by 2030 end.
  • In 2019, total valuation of this market was approximately US$ 22.43 Bn.
  • In terms of applications, the electronic health records & clinical workflow was leading market segment in 2019.
  • Based on connectivity, wireless was prominent market segment in 2019.
  • North America was dominant region in smart hospitals market during 2019.

Explore 218 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Smart Hospitals Market (Component: Hardware, Software, and Services; Service Offered: General, Super Specialty, and Others; Application: Electronic Health Records & Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance, Medical Connected Imaging, Remote Medical Management, and Others; and Connectivity: Wired and Wireless) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/48588

