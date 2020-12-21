The Rise of Video-Based Social Media Heralds a New Way to Interact

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the emergence of social media platforms back in the early 2000s, the global landscape for this market has changed significantly. Today, besides the global leaders such as Facebook and Twitter, there are many other applications with a more regional focus. Many social media platforms even target specific social media activities and niches. Some social media platforms may not show up in global social media market share statistics, but their regional or niche social media market share is quite significant. Most social media companies provide their platforms for free and usually make money from digital advertisements, data collection, and premium user offerings. And, according to data published by T4 , in 2019, the size of the social media industry was 3 billion users and is projected to grow by 4.4% throughout this year. Meanwhile, from 2018 to 2023, the social media industry growth is forecast to average 3.7% per year (CAGR). Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP), JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY), Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY), Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)

Social media, as a sector, is very complicated and is fragmented into many different forms. These include blogs, forums, business networks, photo-sharing platforms, social gaming, microblogs, chat apps, video based social apps that have become more popular in recent years and, last but not least, social networks. Specifically, the emergence of video based social apps has pushed many traditional networks to adapt, while also providing a new way for retailers and ecommerce companies to market their products. For example, Walmart recently announced that it is teaming up with TikTok, a Chinese video-sharing social networking service, to sell products on the app months after agreeing to acquire a stake in the video-based social media platform.

Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) announced last week the, "launch of its one-on-one video matching service as well as a VIP membership system.

Expanding on the Company's successful introduction of video livestreaming a year ago, the Company has introduced a one-on-one video matching service to allow its users to easily meet other users directly through one-one-one live video chat. Users who wish to explore this new way of meeting other users are matched with other similar users, enabling users to quickly and efficiently find others to video chat with.