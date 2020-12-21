BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes' financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2021
During the year 2021, BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (”BBS”) will publish the financial information as follows:
- Financial Statements Release for the year 2020 Wed, 24 February 2021
- Half-year financial report January-June 2021 Wed, 25 August 2021
The Annual Report for the year 2020 will be published on the week 13/2021.
The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 28 April 2021. The Board of Directors of BBS Plc will convene the meeting at a later date.
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc
Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO
More information:
Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO
tel. +358 40 7080 307
e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Main Media
www.bbs-artebone.fi
This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 21 December 2020 at 4:30 pm (UTC+2:00).
BBS – Bioactive Bone Substitutes Ltd
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a Finnish orthobiologic biotech company. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterised by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The first product, ARTEBONE paste, is ready and the application process for the CE-marking enabling commercialization is in progress.
More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi.
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. The company’s Certified Adviser is Stockholm
Certified Advisers AB, p. +46 70 5516 729, info@certifiedadviser.se
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare