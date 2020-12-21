 

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral diseases and multiple types of cancers, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on December 17, 2020 granted Orphan Drug Designation status to AIM’s drug Ampligen (rintatolimod) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

The Orphan Drug Designation program provides orphan status to drugs and biologics which are defined as those intended for the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a rare disease or condition, which is one that affects less than 200,000 persons in the United States or meets cost recovery provisions of the act. The status helps incentivize the treatment of therapies to treat unmet medical needs by providing a company with seven years of exclusivity rights once a drug reaches market.

Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States and the only cancer, among those most commonly diagnosed, with a five-year survival rate at just six percent, according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

AIM recently announced receipt of statistically significant positive pancreatic cancer survival results from a multi-year Early Access Program conducted at Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands. The median overall survival was approximately two-fold higher – that is 200% – in the Ampligen arm, as compared to a historical control cohort matched for age, gender, stage of disease and number of cycles of Folfirinox therapy.

“This study data demonstrates that Ampligen has the potential to extend the survival rates of people suffering with pancreatic cancer significantly when compared to the traditional standard of care for this deadly disease,” said AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act (PSLRA) of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, we claim the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. The statistical analysis of the Erasmus study was based on comparison of the patient group treated with Ampligen to a historical control group of patients with similar characteristics who were previously treated for pancreatic cancer but who did not receive Ampligen. Because these were not concurrent controls, the assignment to treatment with Ampligen was neither randomized nor blinded to the investigators or the patients. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of pancreatic cancer in humans, and no assurance can be given that it will be the case. There is no assurance that the European Medicines Agency will grant an orphan drug designation. In addition, no assurance can be given as to whether future pancreatic immuno-oncology clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data, and the trials are subject to many factors, including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Additionally, we recognize that all cancer centers, like all medical facilities, must make the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic their priority. Therefore, there is the potential for delays in clinical trial enrollment and reporting in ongoing and future studies in cancer patients because of the COVID-19 medical emergency. No assurance can be given that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. We cannot assure that our potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

