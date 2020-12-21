 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Translated Version of its Tauri-Gum Packaging Language Mandarin Chinese

The Company Plans to Launch its Tauri-Gum Product Line throughout Mainland China, During Calendar Year 2021

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that it has completed the translated version of its Tauri-Gum packaging into the following language: Mandarin Chinese (“Mandarin”).  The Company contracted GTS Translation Services (“GTS”) to provide this service, important to the Company’s long-term growth strategy.  At this time the Company is also contemplating the translation of its Tauri-Gum packaging into the following additional languages: Korean, Japanese, French, Spanish, Hebrew, Italian, and Arabic.  Over the past two years, the Company has established some meaningful relationships in Mainland China (“China”) and believes that its Tauri-Gumproduct line adheres to the prevailing Chinese rules and regulations.

On November 16, 2020, the Company announced that it had extended its relationship with Alibaba Group (“Alibaba”) for an additional 12 months.  The Company believes that this relationship can be helpful in accelerating its international expansion plans – with a focus on the Asian marketplace.

The Mandarin Chinese (‘Mandarin”) language is group of Sinitic (“Chinese”) languages spoken across most of Northern and Southwestern China.  Mandarin is by far the largest of the multiple Chinese dialect groups, spoken by 70 percent of all Chinese speakers over a large geographical area. As of September 2020, it is estimated that more than 1,000,000,000 people speak Mandarin globally.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

