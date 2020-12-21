 

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for their COVID-19 Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 15:18  |  49   |   |   
  • European Commission decision on conditional marketing authorization expected imminently
  • Positive CHMP opinion follows several emergency use authorizations worldwide; committee reviewed totality of scientific evidence, including Phase 3 efficacy and safety data
  • If authorized, BNT162b2 will be the first COVID-19 vaccine available in the European Union

NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, December 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion to recommend the conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (also known as BNT162b2), for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus, in individuals 16 years of age and older. The purpose of a CMA is to allow for medicinal products to be authorized on a conditional basis for seriously debilitating or life-threatening diseases or for use in emergency situations in response to public health threats recognized either by the World Health Organization or the European Union (EU).

“Today is a particularly personal and emotional day for us at BioNTech. Being in the heart of the EU, we are thrilled to be one step closer to potentially delivering the first vaccine in Europe to help combat this devastating pandemic. We are standing by ready to start the delivery of initial vaccine doses across the EU as soon as we get the green light,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D. CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech.

“We are pleased with the Committee’s strong vote of confidence in our data,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “If the European Commission issues an authorization, we are ready to start delivering this vaccine to government-designated sites all across the EU where cases of disease continue to rise and several countries are managing lockdowns.”

The CHMP advisors based their positive opinion on the scientific evidence supporting the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, including data from a Phase 3 clinical study announced last month and published in The New England Journal of Medicine on December 10, 2020. The European Commission (EC) will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision on the conditional marketing authorization in the near future. If the EC grants the CMA, the decision will be immediately applicable to all 27 EU member states.

Seite 1 von 5


BioNTech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for their COVID-19 Vaccine European Commission decision on conditional marketing authorization expected imminentlyPositive CHMP opinion follows several emergency use authorizations worldwide; committee reviewed totality of scientific evidence, including Phase 3 efficacy and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:51 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Bundespräsident Steinmeier: 'Heute ist ein entscheidender Tag'
15:50 Uhr
Biontech: Wir stehen zur Impfstoff-Auslieferung bereit
15:43 Uhr
EMA geht von Wirksamkeit des Impfstoffs gegen neue Virus-Variante aus
15:26 Uhr
EU-Kommission will noch Montag über Impfstoff-Zulassung entscheiden
15:22 Uhr
ROUNDUP: EMA gibt grünes Licht für ersten Corona-Impfstoff in der EU
15:21 Uhr
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for their COVID-19 Vaccine
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 21.12.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
15:18 Uhr
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für ihren COVID-19-Impfstoff
15:14 Uhr
EMA empfiehlt erste Zulassung eines Corona-Impfstoffs in der EU
13:47 Uhr
Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:12 Uhr
24.563
BioNTech - Ein deutscher Biotech-Riese erwacht
15:12 Uhr
4
3 bedeutende News für die Biontech-Aktie!
08:46 Uhr
7
JPMORGAN belässt Biontech auf 'Neutral'
20.12.20
51
Nächste Biotech-IPO: Corona-Hoffnung CureVac geht an die Börse: „Eine Zukunftswette mit vielen Unbek
06.12.20
2
Verrückte Einsichten: BioNTech-Aktie 9-mal mehr wert als Genentech beim Roche-Deal 1990