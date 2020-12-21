 

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. RETAINS INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS, CAPITAL FORMATION, AND OTHER STRATEGIC SERVICES

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 15:30  |  38   |   |   

New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII”), www.gtii-us.com, a development stage company focused on acquiring new and/or innovative technologies in diverse industries, today announced that it has entered into a formal agreement with International Monetary, www.intlmonetary.com, a merchant bank based in Newport Beach, CA, who will assist GTII in identifying new business prospects and strategic partnerships, as well as source capital so the company can continue to expand.

GTII’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Reichman stated, “We are pleased to have signed an agreement with International Monetary and believe that this additional support will serve to put the company in position to achieve its stated goals of expanding our shareholder base, raising awareness of the company in the marketplace, and uncovering interesting opportunities going forward.”

International Monetary’s Managing Director, Mr. Blaine Riley added, “From the moment our team reviewed GTII’s capabilities, we immediately recognized the enormous potential for this young company and wanted to be part of what I expect will be one of the most talked about emerging growth stories. On the investor relations side, we will direct a series of initiatives to enhance shareholder value and ensure liquidity, and through our investment banking and strategic advisory arm, we will also advise the company on matters such as capital resources, structured financing, mergers and acquisitions, and advise the company’s management on other strategic decisions”.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, is a development stage company, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and/or innovative technologies.

About International Monetary: Founded in 1997, IM recognized a need to provide investment banking services with the speed and precision that is required in the new internet and technology economy. IM focuses on turnaround situations and rapidly growing small companies, specializing in debt/equity financing of under $1 billion. IM is led by a team of Managing Directors that offer a number of strategic advisory services, including: sourcing capital sources, M&A consultation, int’l licensing/commercialization, product/service distribution, advertising and marketing, and shareholder enhancement services. To learn more about IM, go to: www.intlmonetary.com

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new service lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Mike King
Princeton Research, Inc.
3887 Pacific Street, Las Vegas NV
702.338.2700


Global Tech Industries Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. RETAINS INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS, CAPITAL FORMATION, AND OTHER STRATEGIC SERVICES New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII”), www.gtii-us.com, a development stage company focused on acquiring new and/or innovative technologies in diverse industries, today announced that it has entered …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. COMMENCES MOVE TO THE OTCQB
02.12.20
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. SECURES PRIVATE EQUITY FINANCING TO SUPPORT UPCOMING ACQUISITION(S)