Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 14 December 2020 to 18 December 2020:
|
Number of
A shares
|
Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|4,848
|57,783,009
|14 December 2020
|260
|12,614.0000
|3,279,640
|15 December 2020
|240
|12,678.8333
|3,042,920
|16 December 2020
|240
|13,028.7500
|3,126,900
|17 December 2020
|240
|12,874.2083
|3,089,810
|18 December 2020
|245
|12,998.8980
|3,184,730
|Total 14-18 December 2020
|1,225
|15,724,000
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 18 December 2020*
|1,298
|12,835.9184
|16,661,022
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|7,371
|90,168,031
|
Number of
B shares
|
Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|19,393
|246,097,204
|14 December 2020
|1,300
|13,449.0962
|17,483,825
|15 December 2020
|1,250
|13,517.6320
|16,897,040
|16 December 2020
|1,170
|13,907.3462
|16,271,595
|17 December 2020
|1,150
|13,741.8174
|15,803,090
|18 December 2020
|1,280
|13,860.8711
|17,741,915
|Total 14-18 December 2020
|6,150
|84,197,465
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 18 December 2020*
|3,937
|13,690.6447
|53,900,068
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|29,480
|384,194,737
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 116,241 A shares and 500,059 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.08% of the share capital.
Page 1 of 2
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 21 December 2020
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 51 2020
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 51 2020
A.P. Moeller - Maersk (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare