 

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 14 December 2020 to 18 December 2020:

  Number of
A shares 		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK 		 
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 4,848   57,783,009  
14 December 2020 260 12,614.0000 3,279,640  
15 December 2020 240 12,678.8333 3,042,920  
16 December 2020 240 13,028.7500 3,126,900  
17 December 2020 240 12,874.2083 3,089,810  
18 December 2020 245 12,998.8980 3,184,730  
Total 14-18 December 2020 1,225   15,724,000
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 18 December 2020* 1,298 12,835.9184 16,661,022
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 7,371   90,168,031
       
  Number of
B shares 		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 19,393   246,097,204
14 December 2020 1,300 13,449.0962 17,483,825
15 December 2020 1,250 13,517.6320 16,897,040
16 December 2020 1,170 13,907.3462 16,271,595
17 December 2020 1,150 13,741.8174 15,803,090
18 December 2020 1,280 13,860.8711 17,741,915
Total 14-18 December 2020 6,150   84,197,465
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 18 December 2020* 3,937 13,690.6447 53,900,068
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 29,480   384,194,737
                 

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 116,241 A shares and 500,059 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.08% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 December 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901      

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


