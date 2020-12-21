On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 14 December 2020 to 18 December 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 4,848 57,783,009 14 December 2020 260 12,614.0000 3,279,640 15 December 2020 240 12,678.8333 3,042,920 16 December 2020 240 13,028.7500 3,126,900 17 December 2020 240 12,874.2083 3,089,810 18 December 2020 245 12,998.8980 3,184,730 Total 14-18 December 2020 1,225 15,724,000 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 18 December 2020* 1,298 12,835.9184 16,661,022 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 7,371 90,168,031 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 19,393 246,097,204 14 December 2020 1,300 13,449.0962 17,483,825 15 December 2020 1,250 13,517.6320 16,897,040 16 December 2020 1,170 13,907.3462 16,271,595 17 December 2020 1,150 13,741.8174 15,803,090 18 December 2020 1,280 13,860.8711 17,741,915 Total 14-18 December 2020 6,150 84,197,465 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 18 December 2020* 3,937 13,690.6447 53,900,068 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 29,480 384,194,737

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 116,241 A shares and 500,059 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.08% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 December 2020



