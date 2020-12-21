DGAP-News Focus on Machine Vision further strengthened - Atlas Copco completes acquisition of Perceptron
Focus on Machine Vision further strengthened - Atlas Copco completes acquisition of Perceptron
Perceptron is a leading provider of automated metrology solutions headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA.
Through Atlas Copco's acquisition of Perceptron, together with ISRA VISION, a well-positioned and leading supplier for 3D Machine Vision products and robot-based industrial automation will be
created.
"The new Machine Vision Solutions division will offer customers all over the world a comprehensive portfolio of ISRA VISION and Perceptron products for the automation of key applications for various industries", said Enis Ersü, CEO and founder of ISRA VISION. The product portfolios will complement each other, and customers will receive increased support in their transition towards smart manufacturing and flexible automation.
Following the closing, Perceptron will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Copco and is a further step towards the expansion of the Machine Vision Solutions division within the Industrial Technique business area.
Company profile
ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, is worldwide leading in surface inspection of web materials. Furthermore, it is one of the globally leading providers of machine vision programs, specialising in the area of 3D machine vision, in particular for "3D robot vision".
