Focus on Machine Vision further strengthened - Atlas Copco completes acquisition of Perceptron Darmstadt, December 21, 2020 - ISRA VISION, one of the world's top companies for industrial image processing (Machine Vision) as well as a global leader for the surface inspection of web materials and 3D machine vision applications became part of Atlas Copco's Machine Vision Solutions division through a strategic partnership announced in February 2020. Atlas Copco has since then increased the focus on Machine Vision through the acquisition of Perceptron, announced in September 2020.

Perceptron is a leading provider of automated metrology solutions headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA.

Through Atlas Copco's acquisition of Perceptron, together with ISRA VISION, a well-positioned and leading supplier for 3D Machine Vision products and robot-based industrial automation will be created.



"The new Machine Vision Solutions division will offer customers all over the world a comprehensive portfolio of ISRA VISION and Perceptron products for the automation of key applications for various industries", said Enis Ersü, CEO and founder of ISRA VISION. The product portfolios will complement each other, and customers will receive increased support in their transition towards smart manufacturing and flexible automation.

Following the closing, Perceptron will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Copco and is a further step towards the expansion of the Machine Vision Solutions division within the Industrial Technique business area.





Company profile

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, is worldwide leading in surface inspection of web materials. Furthermore, it is one of the globally leading providers of machine vision programs, specialising in the area of 3D machine vision, in particular for "3D robot vision".