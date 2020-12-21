Mandatory notification of trade
Primary insider Karstein Holen (CTO) has on 21 December 2020 purchased 1500 shares in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA. The shares were purchased for NOK 66.80 per share. Karstein Holen controls 1600 shares after the purchase.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
