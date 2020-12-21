Correction Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Issue of Equity
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc
Correction: Foresight Williams Technology Shares
Further to the announcement published on 18 December 2020, the Board confirms that 839,179 Foresight Williams Technology Shares ("FWT Shares") of 1p each will be admitted for trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 22 December 2020 and not 1,260,505 FWT Shares as previously reported.
