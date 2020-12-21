 

Correction Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Issue of Equity

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

Correction: Foresight Williams Technology Shares

Further to the announcement published on 18 December 2020, the Board confirms that 839,179 Foresight Williams Technology Shares ("FWT Shares") of 1p each will be admitted for trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 22 December 2020 and not 1,260,505 FWT Shares as previously reported.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


