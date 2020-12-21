 

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                        21 December 2020 at 4:45 pm


Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 18 December 2020 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.08% shares

5.04% voting rights 		0.03% shares

0.03% voting rights 		5.11% shares

5.07% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.03% shares

4.99% voting rights 		0.07% shares

0.07% voting rights 		5.11% shares

5.07% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   28,215,467 shares

28,215,467 voting rights 		  5.08% shares

5.04% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A 28,215,467 shares

28,215,467 voting rights 		5.08% shares

5.04% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 134,650 shares

134,650 voting rights 		0.02% shares

0.02% voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 23,252 shares

23,252 voting rights 		0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B 157,902 shares

157,902 voting rights 		0.03% shares

0.03% voting rights


SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist
tel. +358 10 516 0032


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


