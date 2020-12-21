 

Pierre Fabre Selects AGC Biologics as CDMO to manufacture the orphan drug ER-004

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 16:00  |  35   |   |   

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced its partnership with Laboratoire Pierre Fabre to manufacture ER-004 – an intra-amniotic drug that will pioneer the treatment of a rare and debilitating genetic disorder. AGC Biologics will manufacture GMP material for the next stage of clinical trial.

AGC Biologics logo

"We are very pleased that Pierre Fabre has entrusted us with the manufacture of this product," says AGC Biologics Chief Business Officer, Mark Womack. "We are really looking forward to seeing this treatment go to the market."

Pierre Fabre has entered into a development and license agreement with the Switzerland-based EspeRare Foundation on ER-004, a fusion protein involved in X-Linked Hypohidrotic Ectodermal Dysplasia (XLHED), a rare genetic disorder affecting ectodermal structures including sweat glands, respiratory glands, skin, hair, and teeth. Clinical manifestations of XLHED are severe and can include severe episodes of hyperthermia, heat intolerance, and an increased risk of serious respiratory tract infections. Delivered through intra-amniotic injections during the late stage of pregnancy, ER-004 shows significant potential in inducing the growth of affected ectodermal structures, resulting in normalized sweat gland function.

Jean-Jacques VOISARD, General Manager of Pierre Fabre Dermatologie said, "We are delighted to entrust the production of the ER-004 product's drug substance to AGC Biologics, a company with a particularly strong and robust experience in the manufacturing of biologics. Their contribution will be instrumental in the success of a therapeutic project aiming at changing the lives of children affected by this rare and debilitating disease."

About Pierre Fabre:
 Pierre Fabre is the 2nd largest private French pharmaceutical group and 2nd largest dermo-cosmetics laboratory in the world. Its portfolio is made of medical franchises (oncology, dermatology, pharmaceutical care) and leading dermo-cosmetic brands (Eau Thermale Avène, Ducray, A-Derma, Klorane, René Furterer, Pierre Fabre Oral Care…). In 2019, Pierre Fabre generated revenues of €2.4 billion, two-thirds of which came from international sales. Headquartered in the South-West of France, the Group employs some 10,400 people worldwide, owns subsidiaries or offices in 45 countries, and distributes its products in over 130 countries. 86% of the Pierre Fabre group is held by the Pierre Fabre Foundation, a government-recognized public-interest foundation, while a smaller share is owned by its employees via an employee stock ownership plan. In 2019, Ecocert Environment assessed the Group's CSR approach in accordance with the ISO 26000 sustainable development standard and awarded it the Ecocert 26000 "Excellence" rating. For more information, please visit www.pierre-fabre.com

About AGC Biologics:
AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 1,600 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624983/AGC_Biologics_logo_Logo.jpg




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pierre Fabre Selects AGC Biologics as CDMO to manufacture the orphan drug ER-004 SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced its partnership with Laboratoire Pierre Fabre to manufacture ER-004 – an intra-amniotic …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioInvent and Transgene receive CTA approval for Phase l/lla trial of oncolytic virus BT-001 in ...
Q BioMed Technology Partner Mannin Research Inc. Announced as Member of Canadian National COVID-19 ...
Positive results show that C21 can become an important complement to COVID-19 vaccines
Mhome Group Constructs 90sqm Prefabricated Display Home in Just 33 Hours
The Great Reset: Wall Street Undergoing A $120 Trillion Transformation
Hollywood Film Production Company Seeks Young Muslim Arab To Star In A New Major Martial Arts Film ...
Peijia Medical and HighLife Enter Into License and Technology Transfer Agreement for Transeptal ...
Fabege first with 100 per cent green financing
Insulated Packaging Market worth $15.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
First dosing of nanoformed drug successfully accomplished
Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
TIDAL Extends Holiday Cheer With 4 Months of Any TIDAL Plan For $4 Limited-Time Offer
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity