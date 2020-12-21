Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service Organizations

The goal is to help address urgent and long-term community needs – including for youth, family, and tribal services; medical care; and health care education – through financial relief to support:

As Oklahomans face extraordinary challenges during difficult times, leading health and well-being company Humana Inc . (NYSE: HUM) today announced grants totaling nearly $1 million to six nonprofit organizations facing unprecedented demand for their services in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs: To support two Community HOPE Centers – in McAlester and Norman – starting in 2021, providing educational, nutritional, and emotional support services for children age 6-18 and their adult caregivers.

Latino Community Development Agency: Toward a better quality of life for Latinos across Oklahoma through educational programs and services that address health and wellness needs.

March of Dimes: The nonprofit leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies through research, programs, education and advocacy to ensure the best possible start for families everywhere.

Oklahoma Primary Care Association: For its work to expand access to medical care via mobile vans equipped to bring primary care, screenings and vaccinations, and other services to Oklahomans living in underserved areas.

Southern Plains Tribal Health Board: To improve health outcomes and address specific tribal public health needs – such as disease prevention and management – by providing training, education, and additional community resources.

Volunteers of America Oklahoma (VOAOK): For its commitment to helping Oklahomans meet their basic daily living needs and achieve greater self-sufficiency. VOAOK is in the planning stages of its Family Focused Recovery (FFR) program for mothers with substance use disorder, and their children. FFR is among the few programs in the U.S. that combines intensive addiction treatment with family support services.

“We appreciate Humana’s commitment to our work as we navigate the pandemic’s continued impacts,” said Megan Brown Ellis, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. “This important support comes at a time of urgent need, when we must continue to step up our efforts to assist the most vulnerable in our communities. Humana is helping us make a real difference in the lives of children and their families.”

“Focusing on the health and well-being of children and adults is always vital, but never more so than during these challenging times,” said Humana’s Regional Vice President of Health Services Elizabeth S. Peterson, M.D. “It’s critical that we do our part to bolster community service organizations that provide essential services. We’re proud to work with our nonprofit partners to help Oklahomans.”

Humana is proud to serve Oklahoma by offering Medicare Advantage plans in all of the state’s 77 counties, and administering the TRICARE health program for more than 155,000 Oklahoma military members, retirees, and their families.

