Tessco and Federated Wireless Join to Accelerate CBRS Private Networks

Tessco, a leading value-added distributor to the wireless infrastructure construction industry, provides a broad range of products as well as RF engineering and materials management via its proprietary OASIS platform. Federated has long led the industry in the development of shared spectrum CBRS capabilities, providing services including spectrum assessment, RF planning, CBRS training, and spectrum access through its Spectrum Controller. Together, the companies provide a full portfolio of CBRS solutions enabling end users, resellers, integrators, and contractors to expedite the design, installation, and deployment of CBRS private wireless networks.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) and Federated Wireless, both members of the CBRS Alliance, have agreed to join forces to accelerate adoption of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) private networks in a number of industries including manufacturing, transportation, and energy.

“CBRS spectrum availability represents an unprecedented opportunity for many industries to meet wireless connectivity challenges,” said Sandip Mukerjee, President and CEO of Tessco. “This collaboration will focus on delivering complete CBRS solutions that provide the best outcome for our mutual customers. Speeding commercial adoption requires a technically competent ecosystem capable of operation excellence and we believe Tessco and Federated Wireless are uniquely equipped to do just that.”

“We’re looking forward to close collaboration with Tessco in our efforts to accelerate adoption of CBRS in the private wireless market where it is already proving to be a game-changer in a wide range of industries,” said Iyad Tarazi, Federated Wireless President and CEO. “Tessco’s long history as a leader in wireless infrastructure brings with it great technical and operation capabilities well-known to customers throughout the industry. We are confident that this alliance will be beneficial to customers and suppliers, as well as to our two companies.”

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 65,000 products from 250 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless has long led the industry in development of shared spectrum CBRS capabilities. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 40 device manufacturers and edge partners, all of which are dedicated to collaboration to advance development and proliferation of CBRS services. Federated Wireless’ customer base includes companies spanning the telecommunications, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and residential verticals, with use cases ranging from network densification and mobile offload to Private 4G/5G and Industrial IoT. For more information, visit: www.federatedwireless.com.

