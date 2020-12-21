 

UBS Private Wealth Management Hires USD 1.7bn Philadelphia-Based Financial Advisor Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 16:00  |  45   |   |   

UBS Private Wealth Management (PWM) today announced that Private Wealth Advisors Scott Belveal and Adam Lambert will be joining UBS. The team manages approximately USD 1.7 billion in client assets.

Scott and Adam will join the UBS Northeast Private Wealth market, managed by Julie Fox, located in the Philadelphia office, reporting to Branch Manager Brendan Graham.

“I’m delighted that these two, productive advisors are joining our growing Northeast market,” said John Mathews, Head of UHNW and PWM Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We believe we have the strongest platform for Private Wealth Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of Ultra-High Net Worth capabilities, advisors like Scott and Adam will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Scott and Adam will be joined by Max Hine, Relationship Manager, Kendal Glatthorn, Team Business Manager, and Ray Farnesi, Wealth Strategy Associate.

“Scott, Adam and their team bring decades of experience working with Ultra High Net Worth clients and we are pleased to welcome them to UBS,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Private Wealth Market Head at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We are focused on growing our team of productive financial advisors and are confident that Scott, Adam and their talented team will help us expand our Philadelphia market.”

Scott, Adam, Max, Kendal and Ray will be serving out their notice period prior to joining UBS.

Scott has decades of experience in the financial services industry and spent the past 20 years at Goldman Sachs, both in Menlo Park, California and in Philadelphia. He served six years as an Infantry officer in the U.S. Army. He received an MBA from Columbia University and is a graduate of the United States Military Academy.

Adam spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs working as a Private Wealth Advisor in Philadelphia. Previously, he spent five years at Marsh McLennan. He received an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a BBA from the University of Michigan.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UBS Private Wealth Management Hires USD 1.7bn Philadelphia-Based Financial Advisor Team UBS Private Wealth Management (PWM) today announced that Private Wealth Advisors Scott Belveal and Adam Lambert will be joining UBS. The team manages approximately USD 1.7 billion in client assets. Scott and Adam will join the UBS Northeast Private …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for their COVID-19 Vaccine
Henry Schein Medical Enhances Access to Ansell Isolation Gowns Amid COVID-19, Helping to Improve ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 51/20
17.12.20
Aktien Zürich Schluss: SMI schliesst unter Tageshoch höher
16.12.20
JPMORGAN belässt UBS AG auf 'Overweight'
15.12.20
UBS Hires Leading Private Wealth Management Advisor Team in Atlanta, Georgia
12.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 50/20
11.12.20
Kreise: US-Broker State Street stellt Asset Management ins Schaufenster
11.12.20
2 positive und 1 negative Nachricht für die BYD-Aktie!
09.12.20
Sara Perez Barrett Named Branch Manager at UBS in Memphis
09.12.20
Christopher Pitzak Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in La Jolla, California
09.12.20
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amounts for Eight ETNs

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.05.20
49
UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden