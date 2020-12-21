UBS Private Wealth Management Hires USD 1.7bn Philadelphia-Based Financial Advisor Team

Scott and Adam will join the UBS Northeast Private Wealth market, managed by Julie Fox, located in the Philadelphia office, reporting to Branch Manager Brendan Graham.

UBS Private Wealth Management (PWM) today announced that Private Wealth Advisors Scott Belveal and Adam Lambert will be joining UBS. The team manages approximately USD 1.7 billion in client assets.

“I’m delighted that these two, productive advisors are joining our growing Northeast market,” said John Mathews, Head of UHNW and PWM Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We believe we have the strongest platform for Private Wealth Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of Ultra-High Net Worth capabilities, advisors like Scott and Adam will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Scott and Adam will be joined by Max Hine, Relationship Manager, Kendal Glatthorn, Team Business Manager, and Ray Farnesi, Wealth Strategy Associate.

“Scott, Adam and their team bring decades of experience working with Ultra High Net Worth clients and we are pleased to welcome them to UBS,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Private Wealth Market Head at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We are focused on growing our team of productive financial advisors and are confident that Scott, Adam and their talented team will help us expand our Philadelphia market.”

Scott, Adam, Max, Kendal and Ray will be serving out their notice period prior to joining UBS.

Scott has decades of experience in the financial services industry and spent the past 20 years at Goldman Sachs, both in Menlo Park, California and in Philadelphia. He served six years as an Infantry officer in the U.S. Army. He received an MBA from Columbia University and is a graduate of the United States Military Academy.

Adam spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs working as a Private Wealth Advisor in Philadelphia. Previously, he spent five years at Marsh McLennan. He received an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a BBA from the University of Michigan.

