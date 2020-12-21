 

Enviva Partners With GoChain to Pilot Blockchain Technology for Sustainable Biomass

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 16:14  |  83   |   |   

Today, Enviva, a leading global energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy, and GoChain, a blockchain company that drives the adoption of impactful technology for the betterment of society and our habitat, announced the initial results of a pilot program designed to enhance the traceability of sustainable biomass.

The pilot program identified a select group of suppliers from Enviva’s wood sourcing regions in the U.S. Southeast to monitor various data elements such as: forest tract locations, load weights, fiber commodity types, and forest types. Leveraging GoChain’s blockchain, Enviva was able to monitor the movement of wood fiber in real-time from select forest tracts at the time of harvest to Enviva’s wood pellet production plants with a unique QR code. The pilot provided real-time geofencing, data analytics, and notification capabilities. In total, more than 1,000 loads of biomass were delivered from the forest to the production plant and recorded “on-chain” during the pilot.

The results of the pilot yielded considerable insights and the pilot has the potential to further augment the accuracy of Enviva’s proprietary Track & Trace (T&T) system, which provides publicly available data and tracks exactly where the low-value wood used in the production of Enviva biomass comes from. The initial pilot is among the largest-scale, if not the largest-scale, pilot of blockchain technology to date in the global biomass industry. Given the pilot’s success, Enviva anticipates further exploration and piloting of blockchain technology.

Enviva elected to partner with GoChain on the pilot program because of their dedication to sustainability and innovative green technologies. GoChain has developed a unique, highly scalable and secure blockchain solution that is among the greenest and most energy efficient on the market. It uses a ‘Proof of Reputation’ consensus model for processing transactions. GoChain partners with highly reputable institutions such as universities, global enterprises, and NGOs, which function as blockchain signing nodes for the GoChain blockchain protocol. These organizations have set high business standards and believe in the use of technology for the improvement of society and the environment.

Seite 1 von 3
Enviva Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enviva Partners With GoChain to Pilot Blockchain Technology for Sustainable Biomass Today, Enviva, a leading global energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy, and GoChain, a blockchain company that drives the adoption of impactful technology for the betterment of society and our habitat, announced the initial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for their COVID-19 Vaccine
Henry Schein Medical Enhances Access to Ansell Isolation Gowns Amid COVID-19, Helping to Improve ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Enviva Commemorates First Shipment of Sustainable Biomass to Japan