 

Immunicum AB (publ) Completes Business Combination with DCprime

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 16:00  |  60   |   |   

Press Release

21 December 2020

Immunicum AB (publ) Completes Business Combination with DCprime

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) ("Immunicum" or the "Company") today completed the business combination with DCPrime BV, a Dutch clinical stage company developing cancer relapse vaccines aimed to reduce tumor recurrence, via the acquisition of all shares in DCPrime BV. In accordance with previous communication, the purchase price consists of 73,909,635 newly issued shares in Immunicum.

This marks the achievement of a major turning point for Immunicum on its trajectory toward becoming a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company,” commented Michael Oredsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Immunicum. “We would therefore like to thank the teams at Immunicum and DCprime, our advisors and our shareholders for supporting us during the transaction process. We look forward to further establishing and advancing this newly-merged company built on decades of combined immuno-oncology and cell therapy expertise in the field of allogeneic dendritic cell biology.”

Completion of the Combination with DCprime
On 18 November 2020, Immunicum announced that it had entered into an agreement with Van Herk Investments BV to acquire all shares in DCPrime BV (the “Transaction”) through an issue in kind of 73,909,635 new shares in Immunicum, corresponding to 44 percent of the total number of shares in Immunicum on a fully diluted basis.

The Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2020 resolved to approve the Board's decision of 18 November 2020 on a directed new issue of shares to Van Herk against payment with capital contributed in kind consisting of all shares in DCprime. As of today's date, the combination has been completed according to the previously communicated time schedule, and Immunicum has obtained all shares in DCPrime BV.

The directed issue implies that the Company’s share capital will increase by SEK 3,695,481.75 through a new issue of 73,909,635 shares, which corresponds to a dilution of 44.48 percent (44.0 percent on a fully diluted basis considering outstanding warrants).

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Van Herk acquired the minority shareholders' shares in DCPrime BV. The minority shareholders have partly been paid in cash and partly in newly issued shares that Van Herk is receiving in Immunicum. As a result of the Transaction, Van Herk is the largest shareholder in Immunicum with a shareholding of approximately 43 percent of the total number of outstanding shares after the Transaction and after the transfer of newly issued shares to the minority shareholders.

Seite 1 von 2
Immunicum Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immunicum AB (publ) Completes Business Combination with DCprime Press Release 21 December 2020 Immunicum AB (publ) Completes Business Combination with DCprime Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) ("Immunicum" or the "Company") today completed the business combination with DCPrime BV, a Dutch clinical stage company …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:05 Uhr
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Immunicum AB (publ)
18.12.20
Immunicum AB (publ) Publishes Prospectus for Admission to Trading of Newly Issued Shares on Nasdaq Stockholm
18.12.20
Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Immunicum AB (publ) on December 18, 2020
17.12.20
Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Completion of Patient Recruitment for Phase Ib Portion of ILIAD Combination Clinical Trial
16.12.20
Immunicum AB (publ) Publishes Financial Calendar 2021
08.12.20
Immunicum AB (publ) Provides Additional Information on the Proposed Transaction and Virtual Investor Event Summary
07.12.20
Immunicum AB (publ) Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Ilixadencel in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST)
01.12.20
Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Event on December 9th
23.11.20
Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December