 

Optinose Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that the company has granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 35,000 shares of its common stock to two new employees as an inducement material to them accepting employment with OptiNose. The stock option awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the company’s Board of Directors and are being granted outside of the OptiNose, Inc. 2010 Stock Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted to the new employees on their respective hire dates (December 7, 2020 and December 14, 2020) with an exercise price equal to the closing price of the company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date ($4.56 and $4.34 per share, respectively). The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth of the shares underlying the stock option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter. Vesting of the stock options is subject to continued service with the company through the applicable vesting date.

About Optinose
Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
jonathan.neely@optinose.com
267.521.0531




