 

Flushing Bank Donates Tickets to Holiday Light Show Sponsored by the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County to Colonial Youth & Family Services

UNIONDALE, N.Y. , Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that the Bank donated tickets for 25 carloads to the Smith Point Light Show, presented by the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, to Colonial Youth & Family Services. The presentation took place on December 18 at the Flushing Bank’s branch located at 1044 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley, NY. Members of Flushing Bank’s management team were joined by Ray Hopp, Deputy Director of Colonial Youth & Family Services. The tickets will be given to local families free of charge to brighten their holiday season.

John R. Buran, President and CEO of Flushing Bank, stated: “As a community bank, we recognize the importance of giving back and demonstrating our commitment to the communities we serve. We are new to the Suffolk County market, however because of our recent acquisition of Empire National Bank and its long-standing relationship with the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, we are a proud sponsor of the Smith Point Light Show. Our sponsorship package included tickets for twenty-five carloads. Given what a tough year this has been for all of us, we wanted to spread a little holiday cheer to the children and families who could use it most. We are happy that the Colonial Youth & Family Services will be able to provide an opportunity for those in need to see this spectacular event.”

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Maria A. Grasso
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
Flushing Bank
718-961-5400


