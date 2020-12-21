 

Global Retailer group OYSHO and Swiss apparel technology group X-BIONIC & X-SOCKS design a collection together / OYSHO by X-BIONIC I Once again, Fashion follows function (PHOTO)

Tordera, Spain/Wollerau,Switzerland (ots) - OYSHO, part of one of the largest
retail groups in the world and Swiss apparel technology group X-BIONIC launched
an exclusive ski underwear collection, OYSHO by X-BIONIC.

Once again the Swiss think-tank, recent innovation award winner of the "Future
made in Switzerland", is revolutionising the sports industry with another global
partnership. Expanding their footprint on the sports apparel market and
branching into the fashion industry.

True to its style, X-BIONIC & X-SOCKS once again affirm that fashion follows
function. The new collection composed of ski underwear and skisocks feature the
patented technologies that have made the Swiss brand, the number 1 technological
sports textile company in the world and the most innovative brand for 12 years
in a row.

"By integrating our award winning, patented technologies into this collection
for OYSHO, the OYSHO by X-BIONIC ski collection, we allow their customers to
feel comfortable and to enjoy their winter sports regardless of the climate
conditions. A feeling, unlike anything they have experienced before." said
Professor Dr. Bodo Lambertz, Founder of X-BIONIC.

This exclusive, limited-edition collection for OYSHO is only available at
OYSHO.COM (https://www.oysho.com/ch/trends/ski-collection-c1010277563.html) and
at some of the most exclusive flag ship stores of the Spanish group distributed
worldwide.

X-BIONIC:

Our scientifically proven thermoregulation technology optimizes body core
temperature allowing athletes to perform at their absolute best. With over 800
international patent registrations, over 600 awards and more than 1210 medals in
international championships including olympics, X-BIONIC is the leader in
technical sportswear and has been named the "Most Innovative Brand" twelve years
in a row.

Media Contact:

Aitor Henao Soto, Head of Marketing & Communications, aitor.henao@x-bionic.com,
+41794441098

