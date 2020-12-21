Global Retailer group OYSHO and Swiss apparel technology group X-BIONIC & X-SOCKS design a collection together / OYSHO by X-BIONIC I Once again, Fashion follows function (PHOTO)

True to its style, X-BIONIC & X-SOCKS once again affirm that fashion followsfunction. The new collection composed of ski underwear and skisocks feature thepatented technologies that have made the Swiss brand, the number 1 technologicalsports textile company in the world and the most innovative brand for 12 yearsin a row."By integrating our award winning, patented technologies into this collectionfor OYSHO, the OYSHO by X-BIONIC ski collection, we allow their customers tofeel comfortable and to enjoy their winter sports regardless of the climateconditions. A feeling, unlike anything they have experienced before." saidProfessor Dr. Bodo Lambertz, Founder of X-BIONIC.This exclusive, limited-edition collection for OYSHO is only available atOYSHO.COM (https://www.oysho.com/ch/trends/ski-collection-c1010277563.html) andat some of the most exclusive flag ship stores of the Spanish group distributedworldwide.Media database: http://media.pr.keystone-sda.ch/X-Bionic#X-BIONIC:Our scientifically proven thermoregulation technology optimizes body coretemperature allowing athletes to perform at their absolute best. With over 800international patent registrations, over 600 awards and more than 1210 medals ininternational championships including olympics, X-BIONIC is the leader intechnical sportswear and has been named the "Most Innovative Brand" twelve yearsin a row.Media Contact:Aitor Henao Soto, Head of Marketing & Communications, aitor.henao@x-bionic.com,+41794441098Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135661/4796862OTS: X-Technology Swiss R&D AG

Tordera, Spain/Wollerau,Switzerland (ots) - OYSHO, part of one of the largest retail groups in the world and Swiss apparel technology group X-BIONIC launched an exclusive ski underwear collection, OYSHO by X-BIONIC. Once again the Swiss think-tank, recent innovation award winner of the "Future made in Switzerland", is revolutionising the sports industry with another global partnership. Expanding their footprint on the sports apparel market and branching into the fashion industry.

Global Retailer group OYSHO and Swiss apparel technology group X-BIONIC & X-SOCKS design a collection together / OYSHO by X-BIONIC I Once again, Fashion follows function (PHOTO)

OYSHO, part of one of the largest retail groups in the world and Swiss apparel technology group X-BIONIC launched an exclusive ski underwear collection, OYSHO by X-BIONIC. Once again the Swiss think-tank, recent innovation award winner of the …



