 

DGAP-News European innovation reaches EU population: MIG Fonds' portfolio company BioNTech achieves positive CHMP opinion for the first COVID-19 and mRNA vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.12.2020, 16:15  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-News: MIG Verwaltungs AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
European innovation reaches EU population: MIG Fonds' portfolio company BioNTech achieves positive CHMP opinion for the first COVID-19 and mRNA vaccine

21.12.2020 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

European innovation reaches EU population: MIG Fonds' portfolio company BioNTech achieves positive CHMP opinion for the first COVID-19 and mRNA vaccine

- European community to benefit from European innovation and long-term VC investment strategies. This vaccine would not have been possible without risk capital from European private investors

- Approval confirms MIG's tech focused investment strategy - MIG is a founding investor and long-term active shareholder of BioNTech

Munich, Germany, 21 December 2020 - MIG AG, the manager of MIG Fonds, a founding investor of the German-based BioNTech SE, announces today its portfolio company and U.S. partner Pfizer Inc. have received positive CHMP opinion of the European Medicines Agency (EMA)of COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2. The positive recommendation represents the first for both a COVID-19 and mRNA vaccine in the European Union.

Michael Motschmann, General Partner and Board Member of MIG AG, said: "We are very glad that vaccination can now start all over Europe and also in Germany where this vaccine has its very origins. This positive recommendation is confirmation of the value in European science, technology and outstanding management teams, all backed by long-term European private risk-capital investors. At MIG, we are very proud to have played a part in delivering this crucial vaccine and to know that European populations are benefiting from European innovation and our dedication to science and technology. From the center of Europe, it is wonderful to know our portfolio company is supporting global public health systems and billions of individuals and families. We remain committed to investing in young life sciences and deep tech companies to advance innovation that moves the world forward."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News European innovation reaches EU population: MIG Fonds' portfolio company BioNTech achieves positive CHMP opinion for the first COVID-19 and mRNA vaccine DGAP-News: MIG Verwaltungs AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval European innovation reaches EU population: MIG Fonds' portfolio company BioNTech achieves positive CHMP opinion for the first COVID-19 and mRNA vaccine 21.12.2020 / 16:15 The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Tele Columbus AG; Bieter: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares beschleunigt Wachstum durch die Unterzeichnung eines verbindlichen ...
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERWEITERT ANTIKÖRPER-FORSCHUNGSPLATTFORM DURCH PARTNERSCHAFT MIT ALLOY THERAPEUTICS
DGAP-Adhoc: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus hat heute eine Investmentvereinbarung mit der UNA 422. Equity ...
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity: designated subsidiary SGT Capital is making good progress in fundraising
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet supports the implementation of Tele Columbus's Fiber Champion strategy and welcomes ...
DGAP-News: WAIFC's new report highlights the role of innovation and FinTechs in post-pandemic economic ...
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Chris L.J.J. Stijnen zum Chief Commercial Officer
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Chris L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Tele Columbus AG; Bidder: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
INDUS Holding AG: Innovativ auch in Corona-Zeiten - 2020 erhalten fünf Unternehmen der INDUS-Gruppe Auszeichnungen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...