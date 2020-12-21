DGAP-News: MIG Verwaltungs AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval European innovation reaches EU population: MIG Fonds' portfolio company BioNTech achieves positive CHMP opinion for the first COVID-19 and mRNA vaccine 21.12.2020 / 16:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- European community to benefit from European innovation and long-term VC investment strategies. This vaccine would not have been possible without risk capital from European private investors

- Approval confirms MIG's tech focused investment strategy - MIG is a founding investor and long-term active shareholder of BioNTech

Munich, Germany, 21 December 2020 - MIG AG, the manager of MIG Fonds, a founding investor of the German-based BioNTech SE, announces today its portfolio company and U.S. partner Pfizer Inc. have received positive CHMP opinion of the European Medicines Agency (EMA)of COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2. The positive recommendation represents the first for both a COVID-19 and mRNA vaccine in the European Union.

Michael Motschmann, General Partner and Board Member of MIG AG, said: "We are very glad that vaccination can now start all over Europe and also in Germany where this vaccine has its very origins. This positive recommendation is confirmation of the value in European science, technology and outstanding management teams, all backed by long-term European private risk-capital investors. At MIG, we are very proud to have played a part in delivering this crucial vaccine and to know that European populations are benefiting from European innovation and our dedication to science and technology. From the center of Europe, it is wonderful to know our portfolio company is supporting global public health systems and billions of individuals and families. We remain committed to investing in young life sciences and deep tech companies to advance innovation that moves the world forward."