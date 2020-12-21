The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. Announces Lifting of Suspension to Self-Tender Policy; Interim January 2021 Tender Offer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. (“TJHA”), an SEC-registered investment advisor, today announced that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUBA) (the “Fund”) has lifted its suspension of the Fund’s Self-Tender Policy (“Self- Tender Policy”) and in so doing reinstated fully the Fund’s three-year plan to address the Fund’s trading price discount to its net asset value (“NAV”) per share that was previously announced on May 31, 2019 (the “Plan”). In addition, the Board has approved an interim tender offer for shares to take place in January 2021.



Under the Self-Tender Policy component of the Plan, the Fund has undertaken to conduct a tender offer within ninety (90) days after a fiscal year-end (June 30th) of 5% of outstanding shares of the Fund at 97.5% of NAV if the average discount was greater than 10% for the fiscal year just ended. The Self-Tender Policy component of the Plan was suspended by the Board as announced on June 5, 2020 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Fund’s share price and securities markets generally.