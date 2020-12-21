 

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. Announces Lifting of Suspension to Self-Tender Policy; Interim January 2021 Tender Offer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. (“TJHA”), an SEC-registered investment advisor, today announced that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUBA) (the “Fund”) has lifted its suspension of the Fund’s Self-Tender Policy (“Self- Tender Policy”) and in so doing reinstated fully the Fund’s three-year plan to address the Fund’s trading price discount to its net asset value (“NAV”) per share that was previously announced on May 31, 2019 (the “Plan”). In addition, the Board has approved an interim tender offer for shares to take place in January 2021.

Under the Self-Tender Policy component of the Plan, the Fund has undertaken to conduct a tender offer within ninety (90) days after a fiscal year-end (June 30th) of 5% of outstanding shares of the Fund at 97.5% of NAV if the average discount was greater than 10% for the fiscal year just ended. The Self-Tender Policy component of the Plan was suspended by the Board as announced on June 5, 2020 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Fund’s share price and securities markets generally.

In approving both the lifting of the suspension of the Self-Tender Policy and an interim tender offer in January 2021, the Board considered factors presented by TJHA including (a) changes in the financial markets due to the recent developments regarding the expected availability of several vaccines for COVID-19, (b) expected improvements in economic activity in the Caribbean Basin generally and improved relations with Cuba potentially arising as a result of new Biden Administration policies, and (c) anticipated improvements in the global economic climate generally.

Other elements of the Plan remain in place. The elements of the Plan include:

  • a Managed Distribution Policy which provides for quarterly distributions at an annual rate set at 15% of the Fund’s NAV as of March 31st each year;
  • the Self-Tender Policy; and
  • a waiver of TJHA’s management fee by ten basis points (0.10%) for any fiscal year during the Plan if the Fund’s average discount to NAV during the preceding fiscal year is greater than 5%.

The January 2021 interim tender offer will be conducted in accordance with the tender offer terms set forth under the Self-Tender Policy: the Fund will offer to purchase 5% of outstanding shares of the Fund at 97.5% of NAV. The formal offer and specific date and detailed terms of the tender will be announced in the coming weeks.

