Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Retains Industry Leading Law Firm

Anticipating rapid growth in 2021, Green Hygienics intends to roll out an omnichannel bricks and clicks retail strategy premiering multiple premium brands layering over different market segments in the hemp industry. McAllister Garfield, a pioneering law firm in the hemp space, has been retained to help navigate regulatory compliance, advise and assist in the roll out of cannabinoid-based product lines, and assist on retail opportunities. The firm will assist GHH in securing three business licenses in the downtown vicinity of San Diego for a hemp-centric coffee house, a smoking lounge and a dispensary.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("GHH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of McAllister Garfield, P.C., a top law firm in the industrial hemp space.

“When lawmakers tighten the belt on hemp regulations, Green Hygienics is positioning itself to sustain and thrive under the most stringent of new regulations. Navigating regulatory compliance in an emerging industry is no small task, but a very important one to our Company, and retaining counsel of such an established law firm with an innate understanding of cannabis law is a necessary step as we build out our highly differentiated business model,” said Ronald Loudoun, CEO.

McAllister Garfield’s hemp/CBD chairman, David Wunderlich, a pioneer in the industry providing representation to hemp and CBD companies since 2017, stated Monday, “We are pleased to be working with Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc., a promising company which puts a focus on compliance and consumer safety.” He continues, “McAllister Garfield provides sophisticated business advice lending guidance on foundational documents, mergers and acquisitions, transactional and employment law, litigation, and administrative regulatory enforcement. Our team of lawyers has been present in the hemp industry from the very beginnings and offers a suite of solutions helping our clients through to positive outcomes as they run the regulatory gauntlet.”

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“GHH” or the “Company”) is a California based innovative technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids.