 

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Retains Industry Leading Law Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 16:30  |  66   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("GHH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of McAllister Garfield, P.C., a top law firm in the industrial hemp space. 

Anticipating rapid growth in 2021, Green Hygienics intends to roll out an omnichannel bricks and clicks retail strategy premiering multiple premium brands layering over different market segments in the hemp industry.  McAllister Garfield, a pioneering law firm in the hemp space, has been retained to help navigate regulatory compliance, advise and assist in the roll out of cannabinoid-based product lines, and assist on retail opportunities. The firm will assist GHH in securing three business licenses in the downtown vicinity of San Diego for a hemp-centric coffee house, a smoking lounge and a dispensary.      

“When lawmakers tighten the belt on hemp regulations, Green Hygienics is positioning itself to sustain and thrive under the most stringent of new regulations.  Navigating regulatory compliance in an emerging industry is no small task, but a very important one to our Company, and retaining counsel of such an established law firm with an innate understanding of cannabis law is a necessary step as we build out our highly differentiated business model,” said Ronald Loudoun, CEO.

McAllister Garfield’s hemp/CBD chairman, David Wunderlich, a pioneer in the industry providing representation to hemp and CBD companies since 2017, stated Monday, “We are pleased to be working with Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc., a promising company which puts a focus on compliance and consumer safety.”  He continues, “McAllister Garfield provides sophisticated business advice lending guidance on foundational documents, mergers and acquisitions, transactional and employment law, litigation, and administrative regulatory enforcement. Our team of lawyers has been present in the hemp industry from the very beginnings and offers a suite of solutions helping our clients through to positive outcomes as they run the regulatory gauntlet.”

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“GHH” or the “Company”) is a California based innovative technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids.

Seite 1 von 3
GREEN HYGIENICS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Retains Industry Leading Law Firm SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("GHH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of McAllister Garfield, P.C., a top law firm in the industrial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event