ThomasLloyd appoints Vivienne Maclachlan as Group Chief Financial Officer

London, Zurich (ots) - ThomasLloyd has made a significant addition to its

executive management team with the appointment of Vivienne Maclachlan as Group

Chief Financial Officer. An accomplished British professional with Scottish

roots, Ms. Maclachlan will take on the role of Group Chief Financial Officer

(CFO) and become a member of the Executive Board of the Group parent company.

The global investment and advisory firm is currently establishing its new

European headquarters in Zurich. The appointment of Ms. Maclachlan confirms

ThomasLloyd's growth strategy which is demonstrated with a sustained talent

acquisition campaign which will see in the medium term around 100 new jobs

created in Zurich.



"I am delighted that we have succeeded in appointing Ms. Maclachlan, a highly

accomplished and experienced financial specialist," commented T.U. Michael Sieg,

Chairman and Group CEO of ThomasLloyd Group. "She will further develop the solid

financial foundation of our company and thus drive the international growth

course from Zurich."







Software Plc in London, where she led the IPO of the group which was considered

as one of the top tech floats in 2017 with a market capitalisation of more than

one billion GBP. Prior to that, the trained auditor held various positions at

the renowned consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) - including Director,

Capital Markets advising international clients.



"I have come to know Vivienne Maclachlan as an extremely entrepreneurial person,

with a tremendous amount of experience in all aspects of corporate

transformation. She is, therefore, an important part of the management team and

will significantly shape the development of ThomasLoyd in the years to come,"

remarked Sieg.



About ThomasLloyd Group



ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the

necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on

the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the

infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services

comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors.

In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing

solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as

well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage,

investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003, ThomasLloyd is now

one of the world's leading impact investors and providers of climate financing.

Headquartered in Zurich and with over 250 employees in 17 locations in North

America, Europe and Asia, the company currently manages assets of over 3,7

billion EUR for more than 60,000 private and institutional investors. Further

information can be found at: https://www.thomas-lloyd.com/en/



