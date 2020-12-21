 

ThomasLloyd appoints Vivienne Maclachlan as Group Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
21.12.2020, 16:45  |  46   |   |   
London, Zurich (ots) - ThomasLloyd has made a significant addition to its
executive management team with the appointment of Vivienne Maclachlan as Group
Chief Financial Officer. An accomplished British professional with Scottish
roots, Ms. Maclachlan will take on the role of Group Chief Financial Officer
(CFO) and become a member of the Executive Board of the Group parent company.
The global investment and advisory firm is currently establishing its new
European headquarters in Zurich. The appointment of Ms. Maclachlan confirms
ThomasLloyd's growth strategy which is demonstrated with a sustained talent
acquisition campaign which will see in the medium term around 100 new jobs
created in Zurich.

"I am delighted that we have succeeded in appointing Ms. Maclachlan, a highly
accomplished and experienced financial specialist," commented T.U. Michael Sieg,
Chairman and Group CEO of ThomasLloyd Group. "She will further develop the solid
financial foundation of our company and thus drive the international growth
course from Zurich."

Ms.Maclachlan most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Alfa Financial
Software Plc in London, where she led the IPO of the group which was considered
as one of the top tech floats in 2017 with a market capitalisation of more than
one billion GBP. Prior to that, the trained auditor held various positions at
the renowned consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) - including Director,
Capital Markets advising international clients.

"I have come to know Vivienne Maclachlan as an extremely entrepreneurial person,
with a tremendous amount of experience in all aspects of corporate
transformation. She is, therefore, an important part of the management team and
will significantly shape the development of ThomasLoyd in the years to come,"
remarked Sieg.

About ThomasLloyd Group

ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the
necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on
the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the
infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services
comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors.
In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing
solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as
well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage,
investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003, ThomasLloyd is now
one of the world's leading impact investors and providers of climate financing.
Headquartered in Zurich and with over 250 employees in 17 locations in North
America, Europe and Asia, the company currently manages assets of over 3,7
billion EUR for more than 60,000 private and institutional investors. Further
information can be found at: https://www.thomas-lloyd.com/en/

For further information, contact:

ThomasLloyd Group
Press/Communication
Phone +49 (0)89 599 890 313
Fax +49 (0)89 599 890 323
mailto:public.relations@thomas-lloyd.com
http://www.thomas-lloyd.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/103578/4796905
OTS: ThomasLloyd Global Asset Management GmbH


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ThomasLloyd appoints Vivienne Maclachlan as Group Chief Financial Officer ThomasLloyd has made a significant addition to its executive management team with the appointment of Vivienne Maclachlan as Group Chief Financial Officer. An accomplished British professional with Scottish roots, Ms. Maclachlan will take on the role …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Daimler-Dieselskandal: Gutachten stellt Abschaltmanipulationen fest (FOTO)
Grüne fordern Einsatz von Mehrwegverpackungen im Onlinehandel
Krankenkasse: Hälfte der Versicherten muss mehr zahlen - Sparpotenzial unterschätzt (FOTO)
Wachstum trotz Corona, Tariferhöhung und neues Ausstellungshaus beim Fertighaushersteller ...
Zusatzrente für Kleinanleger und Rentner durch gesetzliche Neuregelung gefährdet / ...
Monega: "Bei Aktien sollten Anleger 2021 möglichst international aufgestellt sein" (FOTO)
Unsinn / Kommentar von Karl Schlieker zur Onlinehandel-Abgabe
EANS-Adhoc: FACC AG / FACC successfully secures long-term financing commitments with core banks
Wiedemann & Berg Film beruft Produzentin Justyna Muesch in die Geschäftsführung und ...
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
Handwerkspräsident Wollseifer: Schwund der Ausbildung ist besorgniserregend
Chatbot Studie 2020: Sparkassen und Volksbanken schlagen Fintech: Chatbots mit NLU-Technologie schneiden am besten ab
Corona befeuert Highspeed-Internet: Nachfrage steigt um bis zu 70 Prozent
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Unternehmen und Steuerberater kämpfen mit Anträgen für die aktuellen Corona-Hilfen: "Fristverlängerung zur Abgabe der Steuererklärung 2019 bringt keine Entlastung in ...
Europäischer Gerichtshof zu Abgasskandal: Thermofenster ist illegale Abschalteinrichtung / Autoindustrie droht Klagewelle
EuGH-Dieselgate-Urteil: Deutsche Umwelthilfe fordert verbindlichen Rückruf und Hardware-Nachrüstung für ...
Durchschnittlicher Besteuerungsanteil der Renten stieg 2019 auf 62,1% / Übergang von ...
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Handwerkspräsident Wollseifer: Schwund der Ausbildung ist besorgniserregend
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:14 Uhr
Cushman & Wakefield Represents Whitebox in Expansion to 350,000 SF at Logistics Center in Las Vegas
17:13 Uhr
Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
17:13 Uhr
Cannabis: 1.000% Chance?
17:12 Uhr
U.S. Banks See IT Modernization as a Way to Improve Customer Experience
17:12 Uhr
Clean Energy to Make More Carbon-Negative Fuel Available for Transportation with bp
17:10 Uhr
Alarm bei zu geringem Abstand: Vorschriften für Eisläufer in Wien
17:10 Uhr
Notification on manager’s transactions
17:07 Uhr
Zahl der Jäger in Deutschland gestiegen
17:06 Uhr
Notification on manager’s related party transactions
17:06 Uhr
Mhome Group baut in nur 33 Stunden ein 90 m² großes Fertighaus