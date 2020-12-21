ThomasLloyd appoints Vivienne Maclachlan as Group Chief Financial Officer
London, Zurich (ots) - ThomasLloyd has made a significant addition to its
executive management team with the appointment of Vivienne Maclachlan as Group
Chief Financial Officer. An accomplished British professional with Scottish
roots, Ms. Maclachlan will take on the role of Group Chief Financial Officer
(CFO) and become a member of the Executive Board of the Group parent company.
The global investment and advisory firm is currently establishing its new
European headquarters in Zurich. The appointment of Ms. Maclachlan confirms
ThomasLloyd's growth strategy which is demonstrated with a sustained talent
acquisition campaign which will see in the medium term around 100 new jobs
created in Zurich.
"I am delighted that we have succeeded in appointing Ms. Maclachlan, a highly
accomplished and experienced financial specialist," commented T.U. Michael Sieg,
Chairman and Group CEO of ThomasLloyd Group. "She will further develop the solid
financial foundation of our company and thus drive the international growth
course from Zurich."
Ms.Maclachlan most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Alfa Financial
Software Plc in London, where she led the IPO of the group which was considered
as one of the top tech floats in 2017 with a market capitalisation of more than
one billion GBP. Prior to that, the trained auditor held various positions at
the renowned consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) - including Director,
Capital Markets advising international clients.
"I have come to know Vivienne Maclachlan as an extremely entrepreneurial person,
with a tremendous amount of experience in all aspects of corporate
transformation. She is, therefore, an important part of the management team and
will significantly shape the development of ThomasLoyd in the years to come,"
remarked Sieg.
About ThomasLloyd Group
ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the
necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on
the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the
infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services
comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors.
In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing
solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as
well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage,
investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003, ThomasLloyd is now
one of the world's leading impact investors and providers of climate financing.
Headquartered in Zurich and with over 250 employees in 17 locations in North
America, Europe and Asia, the company currently manages assets of over 3,7
billion EUR for more than 60,000 private and institutional investors. Further
information can be found at: https://www.thomas-lloyd.com/en/
For further information, contact:
ThomasLloyd Group
Press/Communication
Phone +49 (0)89 599 890 313
Fax +49 (0)89 599 890 323
mailto:public.relations@thomas-lloyd.com
http://www.thomas-lloyd.com
