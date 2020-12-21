 

Fiberon Announces 2021 Virtual Experience Launching in February

Fiberon is proud to announce the 2021 Fiberon Virtual Experience, launching in February. Through the Fiberon Virtual Experience, the brand will debut new products, highlight their current product offering and immerse users into a unique learning environment with modules about Fiberon decking, railing, cladding, lighting and more. Reminiscent of an outdoor living space, the Fiberon Virtual Experience showcases how Fiberon products can be used to create an at-home getaway.

“Our new Fiberon Virtual Experience features different outdoor environments in which attendees can explore our product offering,” said Chris Hayn, vice president of sales at Fiberon. “The virtual setting allows us to safely interact with the media and our current and potential customers, and gives us an opportunity to share information about our brand through an immersive, self-guided experience.”

The Fiberon Virtual Experience will immerse users into an outdoor environment showcasing Fiberon’s new and current products, educational materials and videos, selling tools and live Q&A sessions.

See a preview and register for the Fiberon Virtual Experience at fiberondecking.com/2021virtualexperience.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. Fiberon products are free of toxic chemicals and contain up to 95% recycled content. Recognized as an "Eco-leader" by Green Builder magazine, Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. FBHS's operating divisions are Plumbing, Cabinets and Outdoors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems; Fiberon composite decking and railing products; LARSON storm doors and windows; and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products under The Master Lock Company. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its divisions. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.fbhs.com.

