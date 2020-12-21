Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Oivor AB. According to the notification, the holding of Oivor AB in the Company's shares and votes has decreased below the 5 percent threshold on 18 December 2020.

The shareholders of Oivor AB have on 18 December 2020 resolved to distribute as dividends shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation held by Oivor AB to its shareholders. As a result, the ownership in Rovio Entertainment Corporation shares and votes of Oivor AB has decreased to less than 5 percent.

The previous ownership of shares and votes the Company notified by Oivor AB of 40.65 % was based on the previous total amount of shares and votes in the Company of 79,447,542 as at 19 December 2018. Prior to the distribution of the dividend, the amount of shares and votes held by Oivor AB in the Company amounted to 32,297,528 shares and votes, which amounted to 39.71 % of the total amount of 81,328,590 shares and votes in the Company.

Total positions of Oivor AB:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation of the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached Less than 5 % - Less than 5 % 81,328,590

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights



Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000266804 28 - Less than 5 % - TOTAL 28 Less than 5 %

The Company has a total of 81,328,590 shares.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

