 

Rovio Entertainment Corp. Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation          Stock Exchange Release             December 21, 2020 at 5.30 p.m. EET

Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Oivor AB. According to the notification, the holding of Oivor AB in the Company's shares and votes has decreased below the 5 percent threshold on 18 December 2020.

The shareholders of Oivor AB have on 18 December 2020 resolved to distribute as dividends shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation held by Oivor AB to its shareholders. As a result, the ownership in Rovio Entertainment Corporation shares and votes of Oivor AB has decreased to less than 5 percent.

The previous ownership of shares and votes the Company notified by Oivor AB of 40.65 % was based on the previous total amount of shares and votes in the Company of 79,447,542 as at 19 December 2018. Prior to the distribution of the dividend, the amount of shares and votes held by Oivor AB in the Company amounted to 32,297,528 shares and votes, which amounted to 39.71 % of the total amount of 81,328,590 shares and votes in the Company.

Total positions of Oivor AB:

  % of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation of the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached Less than 5 %  - Less than 5 % 81,328,590

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
ISIN code Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000266804 28 - Less than 5 % -
TOTAL 28 Less than 5 %

The Company has a total of 81,328,590 shares.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

Further information:
Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho
tel. +358 40 485 8985
RovioIR@rovio.com

Rovio in brief
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


Rovio Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Disclaimer

