 

BIC Nomination of second Director representing the employees

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 16:33  |  44   |   |   

SOCIETE BIC BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Nomination of second Director representing the employees

Clichy, France – 21 December 2020 – BIC announces the appointment of Inna Kostuk, as Director representing the employees for the Board of Directors of Société BIC. She was nominated by the Group’s Works Council on 16 October 2020. Inna Kostuk becomes the second Director representing the employees. Her mandate will last for the next three years.

Inna Kostuk started her carrier in the Ukrainian State Tax Administration as a tax auditor. She held positions as Tax Manager at Delphi subsidiary in France and joined BIC in 2010 as Tax Manager Europe. Since 2013, she holds the position of Group Tax Director, supervising all international taxation aspects for BIC.

##

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, Conté, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out, and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Sophie Palliez-Capian – V.P., Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
Investor Relations Press
Sophie Palliez-Capian + 33 6 87 89 33 51
sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

 

Michele Ventura +33 1 45 19 52 98
michele.ventura@bicworld.com 		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise + 33 7 85 88 19 48 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac : + 33 6 89 87 61 39 isegonzac@image7.fr

2021 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

Full-Year 2020 Results 17 February 2021 Conference call and Webcast
Q1 2021 Results 28 April 2021 Conference call
2021 AGM 19 May 2021 Meeting
H1 2021 Results 29 July 2021 Conference call
Q3 2021 Results 28 October 2021 Conference call

 

Attachment


BIC(Societe) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIC Nomination of second Director representing the employees SOCIETE BIC BOARD OF DIRECTORSNomination of second Director representing the employees Clichy, France – 21 December 2020 – BIC announces the appointment of Inna Kostuk, as Director representing the employees for the Board of Directors of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
BIC and Exane BNP Paribas pioneer the first European Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Share Buyback Program
15.12.20
BIC: Closing of the Rocketbook acquisition
15.12.20
BIC sells PIMACO, its Brazilian Adhesive Label Business, to Grupo CCRR  
06.12.20
BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For November 2020
06.12.20
BIC: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of November 30, 2020