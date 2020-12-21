 

Oncopeptides enrolls the first patient in the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE combination study in multiple myeloma

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 16:58  |  36   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of a triple combination therapy with melflufen plus dexamethasone and subcutaneous daratumumab compared to daratumumab alone. The phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study is a randomized, open-label study in patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma who are refractory to an immunomodulatory agent and a proteasome inhibitor or who have had at least three prior lines of therapy, including these agents. 

"Following the encouraging results of our ANCHOR study this is an important study to further evaluate the potential role of melflufen in triplet regimens", says Klaas Bakker, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Oncopeptides AB. "There is an imminent need for additional therapeutic options as myeloma patients become multi-resistant earlier in their treatment journey. A positive outcome may potentially support the use of melflufen as combination therapy with daratumumab in earlier stages of multiple myeloma".

Additional study information can be found on https://clinicaltrials.gov/, identifier: NCT04649060.

For more information, please contact:

Klaas Bakker, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Oncopeptides AB
E-mail: klaas.bakker@oncopeptides.com
Cell: +44 7818 523 903

Linda Holmström, Director Investor Relations, Oncopeptides AB
E-mail: linda.holmstrom@oncopeptides.com
Cell: + 46 70 873 40 95

Rein Piir, Senior Advisor Investor Relations, Oncopeptides AB
E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com
Cell: +46 70 853 72 92

The information was submitted for publication on December 21, 2020 at 16:45 (CET).

About melflufen

Melflufen (INN melphalan flufenamide) is a first in class peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. Melflufen is rapidly taken up by myeloma cells due to its high lipophilicity and is immediately hydrolyzed by peptidases to release an entrapped hydrophilic alkylator payload. Aminopeptidases are overexpressed in tumor cells and are even more pronounced in advanced cancers and tumors with a high mutational burden. In vitro, melflufen is 50-fold more potent in myeloma cells than the alkylator payload itself due to the increased intracellular alkylator concentration. Melflufen displays cytotoxic activity against myeloma cell lines resistant to other treatments, including alkylators, and has also demonstrated inhibition of DNA repair induction and angiogenesis in preclinical studies. In the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study melflufen plus dexamethasone demonstrated encouraging efficacy and a clinically manageable safety profile in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma, with primarily hematologic Adverse Events (AE) and a low incidence of non-hematologic AEs.  

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The lead product candidate melflufen, is a first in class peptide-drug conjugate that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological malignancy multiple myeloma and is being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Based on the results from the HORIZON study a New Drug Application has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for accelerated approval of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone for treatment of adult patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA, has granted the New Drug Application a priority review, with a PDUFA date of February 28, 2021.Oncopeptides' global Headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/oncopeptides-enrolls-the-first-patient-in-the-phase-3-lighthouse-combination-study-in-multiple-myelo,c3260303

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/3260303/1352917.pdf

Press release - Oncopeptides enrolls the first patient in the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE combination study



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncopeptides enrolls the first patient in the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE combination study in multiple myeloma STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of a triple combination therapy …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioInvent and Transgene receive CTA approval for Phase l/lla trial of oncolytic virus BT-001 in ...
Q BioMed Technology Partner Mannin Research Inc. Announced as Member of Canadian National COVID-19 ...
Positive results show that C21 can become an important complement to COVID-19 vaccines
Mhome Group Constructs 90sqm Prefabricated Display Home in Just 33 Hours
The Great Reset: Wall Street Undergoing A $120 Trillion Transformation
Hollywood Film Production Company Seeks Young Muslim Arab To Star In A New Major Martial Arts Film ...
Peijia Medical and HighLife Enter Into License and Technology Transfer Agreement for Transeptal ...
Fabege first with 100 per cent green financing
Insulated Packaging Market worth $15.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
First dosing of nanoformed drug successfully accomplished
Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
TIDAL Extends Holiday Cheer With 4 Months of Any TIDAL Plan For $4 Limited-Time Offer
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity